News from Eastgate Baptist Church

What’s on for everyone week beginning Sunday, November 24.

We welcome everyone of all ages and nationalities to our Breakfst Church service this morning at 9.30am. As winter begins to be felt more we remember all for whom the colder weather is a real challenge especially older people and all who will struggle with the cost of keeping warm.

We will start with a light breakfast, free to all, and then join together at 10am to worship and listen to a short topical talk. At 10.20am the young people will leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am

The service will also be on Zoom. The ID is 5912614502 and the Password is Eastgate. Our weeks activities continue with the Discipleship Course on Wednesday, November 27 at 7pm in the church/hall everyone welcome to explore Christian discipleship with a video, coffee and discussion after. Morning prayer is at weekly at 9am-10am on Thursday in the lounge

The ladies meet for prayer on Tuesday 26th at 2.3pm0-3.30pm (lounge) and the men meet at 7pm-8pm on Thursday (lounge)

There is prayer and coffee in the church on Saturday 10am-11am

The board Games Club meet on Friday at 7pm at their winter venue Christ Church Lewes. Everyone welcome to join the fun.

Thankyou to everyone who is supporting the local food bank. Please continue to place gifts in the crate at the hall entrance as the need for essential food supplies is greater than ever in the cold weather.

For individual help and support please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone suffering the effects of Covid or other health or wellbeing problems. Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this central convenient position for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events with a small additional outdoor play area with WIFI chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access.

Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings. Or email [email protected]

Visit us at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook - EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you