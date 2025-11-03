News from Eastgate Baptist Church – A controversial word

Eastgate Breakfast

This Sunday, our sermon was based on a passage from 1 Peter 3, where Peter encouraged his fellow Christians to demonstrate their faith through how they lived their lives.

He called on wives to submit to their husbands and to focus on their inner beauty, while, at the same time, calling on husbands to be considerate to their wives and to treat them with respect – something that was a bit revolutionary in that culture at the time!

Submission – to God or to each other - is not very fashionable these days – but the benefits can perhaps include good counsel, wisdom, accountability, and protection.

On Sunday, November 9, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and there will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will have a breakfast of coffee, cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song. After a short break, the second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the hall, and on Saturday mornings, you can drop in for coffee and prayer between 10am and 11am.

Our new Bible Study series will begin on November 12 at 7pm on Wednesday evenings, and will have an Advent theme!

We have several rooms and a hall that can be hired for parties, clubs or meetings. Call 07581 807060.

We remember all who are suffering both locally and across the world and pray for peace and the hope that Jesus offers us.

If you need pastoral support, please contact Pastor Ollie on 07581 807060 or the deacons on 07902048676.

Find us on Facebook – Eastgate Baptist Church - and for more information look on our website: lewesbaptistchurch.org

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming you to our church family!