News from Eastgate Baptist Church: A new kind of community.

By Joy Harper
Contributor
Published 18th Feb 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 09:16 BST

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on a passage from the book of Romans, where the Apostle Paul mentions by name lots of different people in the church at Rome. They were from so many different backgrounds and nations – but they were united by their experience of God’s love, grace and peace. Each of them was a part of the new kind of community that God was building – and is still building today.

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 22nd February, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 23rd February, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we will be continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays and this week, we will be starting our midweek discipleship meeting again on Wednesday 19th February at 7pm – we will be watching The Chosen video and discussing it together, alongside some Bible study. Join us if you can! We are also currently taking bookings for our Ladies Retreat and for our Men’s Spiritual Workout Day.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Email- [email protected]

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!

