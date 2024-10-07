News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Eastgate Street Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Week beginning Sunday 13th October. A warm welcome to all our readers and friends of all ages and nationalities to our Breakfast Church service at 9.30am today with free breakfast for everyone.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we go into Autumn and the weather gets colder we need to remember those who will struggle in this season and make sure the bumper start which our harvest collection provided for our Lewes Foodbank this last week is continued throughout the colder winter weather. There is a big crate waiting for your gratefully received contributions in the hall. Just one item from each of us every week makes a big difference.

Today we will begin our time together with a free light breakfast and some friendship time until 1000am. Then we will all join together for worship and listen to a short topical talk until 10.20am when our young people will leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11.00-11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom I.D. is 5912614502 and the password is Eastgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities are continuing for the Autumn season dates and times can be checked on the website.

Submitted article

There will be an 8 week Discipleship Course starting on the 16th October open to all those exploring Christianity and those wishing to reinvigorate their faith journey. This course begins next week please come and enjoy a video and discussion with coffee.

The monthly whole church prayer meeting is on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7.30 in the church/hall following a Pete Grieg course on "how to pray"

The ladies meet to pray on the last Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm and the men meet on the last Thursday at 7.30pm. There is also a pop in coffee and prayer session on Saturday at 10.00-12.00 in the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Board Games Club meet in the hall on Friday at 7.00pm everyone welcome.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone affected by Covid or other health or wellbeing problems. Please contact our Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676 for help.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this convenient location

with WIFI chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events with a small outside play area.

Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings.

Email us at [email protected]

visit us at lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Our Facebook page is EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you