News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Eastgate Street Lewes BN72LR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A warm welcome to all our readers of all ages and nationalities to our Breakfast Church Service on Sunday morning 6th October-Harvest Festival

Today at 9.30am we will hold our Harvest Service reflecting on and thanking God for all the blessings of plentiful food and the beautiful season of Autumn.All gifts of tinned, dried and other long lasting food will be displayed in the church before being sent to the local food bank and any other people in need who are known to the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will begin with a light breakfast, free to all, and some friendship time before joining together to worship at 10.00am and listen to a short topical talk. At 10.20 the young people will leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11.00 -11.15 am. The service will also be on Zoom. Zoom I.D. is

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

5912614502 and the Password is Eastgate.

Submitted article

Activities are continuing for the Autumn term , times and dates on the website.

There will be an 8 week Discipleship course on Wednesday evenings starting on the 16th October, open to all, both explorers of Christianity and people who would like to renew and re invigorate their faith journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The monthly whole church prayer meeting is on the second Tuesday of the month studying the Pete Grieg course "How to Pray"

The ladies meet for prayer on the last Tuesday of the month at 2.30pm and the men meet on the last Thursday at 7.30pm.

There is a pop in prayer and coffee session in the church on Saturday at 10.00-12.00am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board Games club meet on Friday in the hall at 7.00pm , everyone welcome to join the fun.

Our hall and meeting rooms are open for hire throughout the week in this convenient central location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access, for Education, Counselling, clubs and birthday events with an additional small outside play area. Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings.

Contact us at email [email protected]

visit us at lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page is EastgateBaptistChurch

we look forward to hearing from you