News from Eastgate Baptist Church: I can know God personally?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week’s sermon was based on a passage in the book of Acts describing how the Apostle Paul responded to the altars dedicated to the many gods that were worshipped then in Athens (including the altar dedicated to an ‘unknown god’ in case they’d missed one out!) Paul spent time talking with religious people in the synagogue, intellectual philosophers, city councillors and normal folk in the marketplace, telling them the good news about Jesus – who made it possible for us to know the God who created the heavens and the earth and everything in it- to know Him, personally. Amazing but true!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 10th May, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 11th May, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am. There will be a warm welcome for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service includes more worship, prayers and a sermon, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

Eastgate

We have our midweek discipleship meeting on Wednesdays at 7pm with some Bible study.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays in the Lounge. All welcome!

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We remember all who are struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters and pray that they would know the hope and peace that Jesus brings.

Eastgate

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581 807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!