News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

Welcome and what’s on for everyone week beginning Sunday, November 3.

Welcome to everyone of all ages and nationalities. We are so happy that we now welcome at least five nationalities to Eastgate each Sunday.

We warmly invite you to our Breakfast Church service at 9.30am this morning. As the seasons change and summer is over we will think about remembering those who bravely gave their all for our country during the past two world wars on 10th November.

Today We will begin with a light breakfast, free to all, and some friendship time until 10am when we will all gather to worship and listen to a short topical talk until 10.20am.

The young people will then leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am-11.15am.

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom I.D. is 5912614502 Password Eastgate.

The weekly activities continue with the Discipleship Course on Wednesday at 7pm in the hall/church open to all exploring the Christian Faith and those wanting to increase their knowledge and understanding. Morning Prayer is on Thursday at 9am-10am in the lounge. Coffee and prayer are in the church on Saturday from 10am-12noon.

The board Games Club will meet on Friday during the winter months at Christ Church Lewes from 7pm-10pm

Everyone welcome to enjoy the fun.

Please continue to support the Foodbank, every item is needed for local people in need

Thirty complete Christmas shoeboxes from Eastgate have been sent to the Worthing Warehouse to be sent to the Ukraine. Thankyou everyone who contributed generously.

For anyone who needs help or support please contact our Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone affected by Covid or other health or wellbeing issues.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire at reasonable rates throughout the week in this convenient central location with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access and a small outdoor play area, for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

Please contact 07581807060 or 07973862313 for bookings

We welcome your enquiries on

Visit us at -lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook page - EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you