News from Eastgate Baptist Church, Lewes

Remembrance Sunday, November 10 - We will remember them

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to everyone of all ages and nationalities on this special Sunday of Remembrance.

We will begin as usual at 9.30am with a light breakfast, free to all, and as part of our remembrance tribute we will be silent at the nearest time possible to the 11th hour of the 11th Day of the 11th Month to remember all the brave soldiers,sailors, airmen and civilians who served and gave their lives for our dear country

"For your tomorrow we gave our today"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

After breakfast at 10am we will join together to worship and then listen to a short topical talk. At 10.20am the young people will leave us for their own activities and everyone else will continue to worship and then listen to a more in depth seminar until 11am when we will carry out our act of Remembrance. We will also take communion.

The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom I.D. is 5912614502 and the password is Eastgate. Our weekly activities will continue with the Discipleship Course on Wednesday, November 13 at 7pm in the church/hall

Everyone is welcome, explorers of Christian Discipleship and those new to the Christian Faith.

There is the monthly prayer meeting for all on Tuesday 12th at 7.30pm in the church , morning Prayer on Thursday at 9am-10am [lounge] and coffee and prayer in the church 10am-12 noon on Saturday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The board games Club will meet for the winter season at Christchurch, Lewes at 7pm on Fridays, everyone welcome to join the fun. All activities can be checked on the website.

Please continue to support the food bank with gifts which can be placed in the crate at the hall entrance at any time. There is continuing need in Lewes for essential food gifts.

For individual help or support please contact our Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers for anyone suffering the effects of Covid or other health or wellbeing problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our hall and meeting rooms are available for hire throughout the week at reasonable rates in this central convenient location for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access and with a small outside play area available. Please contact 07581807060, or 07973862313 for bookings. We welcome your enquiries on Email- [email protected]

Visit us - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Facebook Page- EastgateBaptistChurch

We look forward to hearing from you