News from Eastgate Baptist church - Rooted and established in love

Last Sunday, our sermon was based on the Apostle Paul's letter to the Christians in Ephesus. He prayed that they would be able to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ and that they would know that love and be rooted and established in it. That's our prayer too for our fellow believers.

On Sunday 6th July, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am and our regional minister will be joining us. There will be a warm welcome for everyone! We will eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries, then we will have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. The second part of the service will include more worship, a sermon and prayers, as well as Sunday school and a creche, until about 11.15am.

We have our midweek Bible study now on Wednesday evenings at 7pm in the church and our weekly prayer meeting on Thursdays at 9am. All welcome!

We have several rooms and a hall that can be hired for parties, clubs or meetings. Call 07765 326 583.

We remember all who are suffering both locally and across the world and pray for peace and the hope that Jesus offers us.

Pastor Ollie has now started his sabbatical for 3 months, but will be back and raring to go again at the beginning of October. We are looking forward to hearing from several visiting speakers during that time.

Find us on Facebook and for more information look on our website: lewesbaptistchurch.org

We look forward to seeing you and welcoming you to our church family!