News from Eastgate Baptist Church: What’s your gift?

Last week’s sermon at Eastgate Baptist Church was based on 1 Corinthians 12 and we were encouraged to think about the spiritual gifts that God has given to each of us to help build up the church. As St Paul wrote, we are all part of the ‘body of Christ’ and each one of us is important. We all have something to offer. What’s your gift?

This week, the church will be open on Saturday 8th February, from 10am until 12 noon, for coffee, prayer and fellowship. Drop in if you can!

On Sunday 9th February, Breakfast Church will be at 9.30am, with a warm welcome for everyone! We eat a breakfast of cereal, toast, fruit and warm pastries together then have a short talk, prayer and song, followed by a short break. Then, the second part of the service includes more worship, a sermon (we are continuing our sermon series in St Paul’s letter to the Christians in Corinth), and prayers, with children’s activities in Sunday Club and a creche until about 11.15am. The service will also be on Zoom. The Zoom ID is 5912614502, password: Eastgate.

We have our weekly prayer meeting at 9am on Thursdays and will soon be starting our midweek discipleship meetings again. Watch this space! We are also currently taking bookings for our Ladies Retreat and for our Men’s Spiritual Workout Day.

Anyone in need of individual support, please contact the Pastor on 07581807060 or Deacons on 07902048676

We remember all who are facing difficulties or big decisions in this new year, as well as those struggling with bereavement, health or financial difficulties, and all those throughout the world suffering from war and natural disasters.

Our hall and meeting rooms are available to hire throughout the week in this town-centre location, with WIFI, chairs, tables, kitchen, toilets and disabled access for education, counselling, clubs and birthday events.

For bookings contact:07581807060

Visit our website at - lewesbaptistchurch.org.uk

Check out our Facebook page – Eastgate Baptist Church

We look forward to seeing you!