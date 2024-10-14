News from Nevill, Lewes Christ Church, Lewes

Our Sunday morning service on October 20 at 1030 will be led by Dr Michael Frost . The service is also available on Zoom. If you need a link , then contact the church at www.christ-church-lewes.org . After the service , we have a church walk . We will leave the church to go down to Bishopstone , near Seaford , by car at 1300. The walk will set off from Bishopstone church at 1330 and go up onto the downs behind East Blatchington , from where there are excellent downland views towards the sea, then return down to Bishopstone. . After the walk , we have been invited for tea and cakes at our sister church , Cross Way in Seaford.