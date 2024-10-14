News from Nevill, Lewes Christ Church, Lewes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
CHRIST CHURCH : Christ Church Tots , our friendly sessions for pre-school children and their carers, is on Friday October 19 from 0930 to 1130. the cost is only £2 per family .
Our Sunday morning service on October 20 at 1030 will be led by Dr Michael Frost . The service is also available on Zoom. If you need a link , then contact the church at www.christ-church-lewes.org . After the service , we have a church walk . We will leave the church to go down to Bishopstone , near Seaford , by car at 1300. The walk will set off from Bishopstone church at 1330 and go up onto the downs behind East Blatchington , from where there are excellent downland views towards the sea, then return down to Bishopstone. . After the walk , we have been invited for tea and cakes at our sister church , Cross Way in Seaford.
On Wednesday October 23 , the day starts with Ukraine Cafe at 1000. There is then a funeral service at 1430 for one of our church member , Hazel Freeman , who passed away in september . Hazel served the church ( and indeed many other organisations in Lewes ) over a long period , and will be much missed . There is no Bible Study class this week
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.