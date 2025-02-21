News from Rose Green WI, Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

February is the time when Rose Green WI holds its Annual General Meeting. Having been in existence for over sixty years, makes the Agenda very straightforward.

The Treasurer; Chris Newman presented the Financial Report, which was accepted by a show of hands after being proposed and seconded.

The Committee Report was delivered by Maureen Sims. When read, it highlighted the diverse, interesting and enjoyable meetings held throughout the year. In her Report the President; Cheryl Packham thanked all the Committee for their hard work and all the other people who had contributed to the smooth running of the Institute.

Cheryl said how friendly and supportive everyone has been this past year. Further reports were read from the two Book Clubs, Craft and The Walking Group.

The membership were more than happy to continue with the existing committee and there was unanimous agreement that Cheryl should serve for a further year as President.

Voting for the NFWI Board of Trustees for 2025-2027 was explained and the vote will be held at the March meeting. As time was available, members were able to enjoy a presentation from Rose Green member, Gabrielle Thorpe and her husband Colin. The couple are both Guides at Chichester Cathedral.

A detailed and fascinating talk from two people who are passionate about the Cathedral, made members really appreciate how lucky we are to have such an amazing historic building nearby,

The next meeting to be held on March 12th at 7.30pm at The Aldwick Committee Room will be a talk by Lucile Simone from the Red Cross Emergency Responders.