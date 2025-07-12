News from Sidlesham WI, 9th July 2025

By Kim Hopkinson
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2025, 19:51 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:17 BST
The meeting this month welcomed Maggie Haynes who came along to give a talk about the Tuppenny Barn in Southbourne. Maggie opened the Barn back in 2005 to provide organic food for the local community.

Over the years the site has developed and now has a circular education centre, which she described as a unique and beautiful building. Staff use the building and the land around it to teach children about how food grows and where it comes from. It is also a venue for a variety of events including weddings and wakes. As well as providing food for the local community the small holding has a fruit tree orchard, a poly tunnel, where cut flowers are grown, a shop where you can buy produce on Thursdays and Saturdays and a Café. Other experiences the Barn hosts include green therapies, horticulture therapy, courses on Vegetable growing for beginners and a Garden Clinic – how to get your garden sorted.

The Sidlesham W.I. are to visit the Barn in August for tea and a tour. So, it was interesting to learn about the work they do. Registered as a charity they carry out a variety of activities with schools and groups of disadvantaged children. They have a board of trustees, 65 volunteers and 16 paid workers.

Following the talk there was tea and cake and a raffle with an array of prizes. The Bloom of the Month Competition was judged, and Ann H. came third with a Crocosmia, Louisa came second with a Hydrangea and Ann W. was first with a Fennel.

Sue reminded members that the speaker for September will be Patrick Pead who will talk about his writing career liberally spiced with examples of his poetry .The next meeting is on 10th September in the Parish Rooms of St. Mary our Lady Church, Sidlesham at 2.15 p.m.

