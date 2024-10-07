News from St Anne's Church, Lewes

By Jackie Price
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:07 BST
All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH

The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm.

Sunday

8am Holy Communion

A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

10am Holy Communion with children’s group

Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group

Monday to Friday

9:15am Morning Prayer

A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.

Tuesday

7pm Silent Prayer

Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.

For more information contact Ben on [email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357

