News from St Anne's Church, Lewes
The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm.
ST ANNE’S CHURCH
All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship.
Sunday
8am Holy Communion
A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.
10am Holy Communion with children’s group
Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group.
Monday to Friday
9:15am Morning Prayer
A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.
Tuesday
7pm Silent Prayer
Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.
For more information contact Ben on
[email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357