News from St Anne's Church, Lewes

By Jackie Price
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:23 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The church is open every week day from 9am to 4pm.

ST ANNE’S CHURCH

All are welcome to our regular services and opportunities for worship.

Sunday

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

8am Holy Communion

A reflective service using the language of the Book of Common Prayer.

10am Holy Communion with children’s group

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Words, music and sacrament, includes our creative children’s group.

Monday to Friday

9:15am Morning Prayer

A time of prayer, Biblical readings, and contemplation.

Tuesday

7pm Silent Prayer

Meeting God in stillness and silence, concluding with a reading.

For more information contact Ben on

[email protected] or Tel: 01273 933357

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice