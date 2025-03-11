News from St Anne's Church, Lewes

By Jackie Price
Contributor
Published 11th Mar 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 09:12 BST
Lent course

Reading the Psalms - Lent 2025 All are very welcome to this four-week course which will deepen our awareness and understanding of how reading and praying the Psalms can help us grow in relationship to God, to one another and to the world around us. The course runs on four Mondays in Lent, from 10am to 11.30am at St. Anne's Church. Each week we'll explore a group of psalms and discuss ways in which these ancient texts can help us through challenging times.

Monday 17th March The Psalms and our relationship with God

Monday 24th March The Psalms and our relationships with one another

Monday 31st March The Psalms and our relationship to creation

Monday 14th April Our relationship to the Psalms

