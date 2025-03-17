News from St Anne's Church, Lewes

By Jackie Price
Contributor
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Lent Course

All are welcome to this course which will deepen our awareness and understanding of how reading and praying the Psalms can help us grow in relationship to God, to one another and to the world around us.

Most Popular

The course runs on four Mondays in Lent, from 10am to 11.30am at St. Anne's.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each week we'll explore a group of psalms and discuss ways in which these ancient texts can help us through challenging times.

Monday 24th March : The Psalms and our relationships with one another

Monday 31st March: The Psalms and our relationship to creation

Monday 14th April: Our relationship to the Psalms

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice