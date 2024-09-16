News from the villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christ Church Tots: Our friendly Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their carers, meets again on Friday, September 20 from 0930 to 1130. The charge is only £2 per family .

Our Sunday morning service on September 22 at 10.30am will be led by Reverend Dr. Richard Goldring and include Holy Communion.

On Wednesday, September 25, we have Ukraine Cafe at 10am followed by a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm and Bible Study at 1.30pm, where we are using A Rocha New Zealand's "Richer Living" materials on climate change. we will be picking up this theme at our Harvest festival service in mid October

On September 14 we enjoyed a 2-3 mile urban walk in the City of London linking up places associated with the Great Fire in 1666. There was a wealth of historical interest along the way and we learned a lot about the 17th century city, which had also suffered civil war and plague in the years before the fire.

The weather was warm and sunny all day. At the end of the walk we attended Sung Eucharist under the dome in St Paul's Cathedral: a magnificent setting for worship. The day was rounded off with a pizza before we caught the train home to Lewes.

Church members have been saddened by the death last week of Hazel Freeman, a member of our church for many years, who contributed a great deal to many different church activities. RIP Hazel.