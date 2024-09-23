News from the villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christ Church, Lewes

Christ Church Tots , our friendly Friday morning sessions for pre-school children and their carers, will be on Friday, September 27 from 9.30am to 11.30am. The cost is only £2 per family .

Our Sunday Service on Sunday, September 29 at 10.30am will be led by Tom Lunt. This will be a special joint service with our partner church, Cross Way Seaford, and follows a similar joint service at Seaford held earlier in the summer. At the service, there will be a collection for Christian Aid's Gaza Emergency Appeal to raise funds for medical relief , shelter and sanitation.

On Wednesday October 2, we have Ukraine Cafe at 10am, followed by a Prayer Meeting at 12.30pm and Bible Study at 1.30pm.

Think Tank on Wednesday, September 18 was on "Sustainable Development: What is It?". We were fortunate to have two leading academics from the Business School at Sussex University.

Professor Ferai Jena explained the United Nations' definition of sustainable development as "meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the wellbeing of future generations". However, this aim was often harmed by our fixation with economic growth.

She commended more rounded "Human Development Indices" which also took in social and environmental factors. Ferai also stressed that "sustainable development" was often seen differently by the richer, more developed "Global North" and the poorer, less developed "Global South", with this friction evident in many international discussions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pearson looked at the concert of "climate justice" and focused on the importance of addressing this in our daily lives by understanding the global impact of our lifestyles and taking action to reduce our "carbon footprint".

This means looking closely at the environmental impact of what we eat, how we travel, and how we use energy. There were some interesting figures on tea vs latte coffee, and cars vs public transport.

Alex rounded off the meeting by getting the audience around a big table to play "causes and consequences" with cards showing various aspects of the current climate crisis. It proved to be a great learning tool and an interesting departure from Think Tank's usual "Q&A" format.