News from Trinity Church, Lewes

Details of services and events at Southover, South Malling and St John sub Castro churches in Lewes

Our regular Sunday services are run from all three sites as follows: South Malling at 9.30am (a smaller, more intimate gathering), St John sub Castro at 10.30am (contemporary and charismatic family worship) and Southover at 11.00am (a mixture of organ, choir and music group led worship). On the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month, there is a service at St John sub Castro at 4.00pm (quieter, more traditional varied worship with a piano). On the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, there is also a service at Southover at 6.30pm. Activities for KS1 and KS2 children are available at the 9.30am South Malling service and for all children at the 10.30am St John sub Castro service. Occasionally we hold a combined service at Southover; on those days children’s activities will be available at Southover. There is also a weekly Book of Common Prayer communion on Wednesday mornings at Southover at 9am

On Sunday 12 January, there will be Holy Communion at 9.30am at South Malling, Morning Worship at 10.30am at St John sub Castro, Morning Worship at 11am at Southover and an Evening Service at 6.30pm at Southover. You are very welcome to join us. You can also access the 10.30am and 11am services online, live streamed at www.trinitylewes.org/live and via YouTube and you will be able to watch previous services at any point during the following week at www.trinitylewes.org/catchup.

The Lewes Sings Gospel Winter Concert is on Saturday 11 January at 7.30pm at St John’s; tickets are £14 per adult and £6 per child and available at trinitylewes.org/lsgconcert

We are holding a Bereavement Journey course on Wednesdays from 15 January to 19 February at 2pm-4pm at Church End, Southover. Anyone who has been bereaved at any time is welcome to join us; each session we will watch a film exploring an aspect of loss, followed by an opportunity to talk with others about our experience. For more information and to book, please go to trinitylewes.org/bereavement

The Bible in a Year reading group starts on Friday 10 January from 1-2pm at the Trinity Centre and meets weekly on Fridays; all are welcome to join at any time.

Our next Alpha Course starts on Tuesday 21 January at Church End, Southover. Alpha is a series of group conversations that freely explore the basics of the Christian faith in an open, friendly environment over 11 weeks. At each Alpha session, you’ll watch a video episode on a different question of faith, and then have a chance to discuss it in a small group, sharing your thoughts and hearing what others think. You can say anything you like, or nothing at all. Each session starts with a meal together, and a chance to get to know the other guests. About half-way through the course, there is an away day, looking at the topic of the Holy Spirit in more depth. The course is free, there’s no pressure to come back, everyone is welcome. To find out more or to register your interest, please contact Paul Boulter on [email protected] or 07541 618241.

The church at Southover is open for individual private prayer during the day, from 12pm to 3.30pm Monday and Wednesday and from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please feel free to come and use the building for prayer.

Our café at St John sub Castro is open from 9.30am to 2pm Tuesdays – Saturdays with lunches served daily from 10.30am to 1.30pm. We look forward to seeing you there.