News from Trinity church, Lewes

Details of services and events at Southover, South Malling and St John sub Castro churches in Lewes

Our regular Sunday services are run from all three sites as follows: South Malling at 9.30am (a smaller, more intimate gathering), St John sub Castro at 10.30am (contemporary and charismatic family worship) and Southover at 11.00am (a mixture of organ, choir and music group led worship). On the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month, there is a service at St John sub Castro at 4.00pm (quieter, more traditional varied worship with a piano). On the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, there is also a service at Southover at 6.30pm. Activities for KS1 and KS2 children are available at the 9.30am South Malling service and for all children at the 10.30am St John sub Castro service. Occasionally we hold a combined service at Southover; on those days children’s activities will be available at Southover. There is also a weekly Book of Common Prayer communion on Wednesday mornings at Southover at 9am

On Sunday 9 March, there will be Holy Communion at 9.30am at South Malling, All Age Worship at 10.30am at St John sub Castro, Morning Worship at 11am at Southover and an Evening Service at 6.30pm at Southover. You are very welcome to join us. You can also access the 10.30am and 11am services online, live streamed at www.trinitylewes.org/live and via YouTube and you will be able to watch previous services at any point during the following week at www.trinitylewes.org/catchup.

For Easter celebrations this year, we are holding family Easter craft mornings from 10am to 12pm on Saturday 12 April at St John’s sub Castro and Tuesday 15 April at South Malling. On Maundy Thursday (17 April) there will be a Passover celebration meal at 6pm at St John’s; tickets will be £5 for 4-16 year olds and £10 for 17 years and over. On Good Friday, there will be an All Age Service at 10.30am at St John’s and Reflective Morning Worship at Southover also at 10.30am. And on Easter Sunday, there will be All Age Holy Communion at 9.30am at South Malling, 10.30am at St John’s, 11am at Southover and 4pm at St John’s.

Our Café 12/31 run from St John’s is open for food and drink Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am to 2pm, we would love to see you there