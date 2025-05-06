News from Trinity Church Lewes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Details of services and events at Southover, South Malling and St John sub Castro churches in Lewes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our regular Sunday services are run from all three sites as follows: South Malling at 9.30am (a smaller, more intimate gathering), St John sub Castro at 10.30am (contemporary and charismatic family worship) and Southover at 11.00am (a mixture of organ, choir and music group led worship). On the 1st and 3rd Sundays of the month, there is a service at St John sub Castro at 4.00pm (quieter, more traditional varied worship with a piano). On the 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, there is also a service at Southover at 6.30pm. Activities for KS1 and KS2 children are available at the 9.30am South Malling service and for all children at the 10.30am St John sub Castro service. Occasionally we hold a combined service at Southover; on those days children’s activities will be available at Southover. There is also a weekly Book of Common Prayer communion on Wednesday mornings at Southover at 9am.

This Sunday 11 May is a bit different; we are holding one Trinity Together Morning Worship at St John sub Castro. This will be followed by soup, bread and cheese lunch at 12.30pm and our annual parochial church meeting at 2pm. There will also be an Evening Service at 6.30pm at Southover.You are very welcome to join us. You can also watch our services at any point during the following week at www.trinitylewes.org/catchup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Café 12/31 run from St John’s is open for food and drink Tuesday to Saturday 9.30am to 2pm, we would love to see you there.

We are holding a Bereavement Journey course on Tuesday evenings 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th May , 3rd and 10th June , from 7pm to 9pm at Church End, Southover. Anyone who has been bereaved at any time is welcome to join us; each session we will watch a film exploring an aspect of loss, followed by an opportunity to talk with others about our experience. For more information and to book, please go to trinitylewes.org/bereavement or contact Anita on [email protected] / 07786 268612

The church at Southover is open for individual private prayer during the day, from 12pm to 3.30pm Monday and Wednesday and from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Please feel free to come and use the building for prayer.