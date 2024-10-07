News from Willingdon & Jevington Parish Council

By Mary Hammill
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
CHRISTMAS CAROL EVENING 2024 at Willingdon Community Hub Library Thursday 12 December 2024 at 5.15 pm

There will be Christmas Carol singing from 5.30 pm and Wealden Brass will be performing from 6.00 pm - 7.00 pm.

From 6.00 pm there will be a variety of stalls selling gifts and Father Christmas will be handing out presents for all the good children.

Free mulled wine and mince pies will be served to you by your local Councillors.

Please do join us to get in the festive spirit!

