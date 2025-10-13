News of Eastbourne Archaeology Society's next meeting

At Eastbourne Natural History and Archaeology Society on Friday 24 October Simon Stevens, project officer with Archaeology South-East, will talk about the excavation at the World War One training camp in Bexhill, Cooden Camp was used as a base for troops sent to the front line during the Great War.

Among those trained there were soldiers of the Royal Sussex Regiment, which suffered devastating casualties on the Western Front on 30 June 1916 – known locally as "The Day Sussex Died". x8g3qyt

Opened in 1914, Cooden Camp was used throughout World War One, originally housing men who would form the 11th, 12th and 13th Battalions of the Royal Sussex Regiment.

The Sussex men who trained at the camp were involved in The Battle of the Boar's Head.

Simon Stevens says: "They were just Sussex lads, I'm Sussex born and bred, they were just lads who talked like me. "They ended up being trained here and then they did the typical pals thing, they joined up together, they trained together, and a lot of them died together."

The camp was subsequently used as the temporary home of men in training from as far afield as South Africa and Australia, later becoming the site of a Princess Patricia's Canadian Red Cross Hospital in 1918, before closing the following year.

The meeting is on Friday 24 October at St Saviour’s Church Hall, Spencer Rd, Eastbourne BN21 4PA, doors open at 7.00 and the talk starts at 7.30pm. Members are free, visitors £4.00. To find out more about our group see www.EastbourneArchaeology.org.uk