Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Aspiring athletes in Chichester are set to gain essential support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester, run in partnership with Chichester District Council.

Among the 23 athletes accepted on the scheme in Chichester this year are professional triathlete, Will Grace, who last year had a Challenge Championship overall age group win and course record, and Rhiannon Navesey, who competes in athletics and recently ran a 5 personal best of 17.25 in the Podium Women's Elite 5k in Battersea London. Her partner, Paul Navesey is also on the scheme and is a successful track runner.

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising of World Champions, Commonwealth Champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

Sporting Champions with Colin Jackson

The scheme’s all-star line-up of prestigious athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane*.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

New for this year, Sporting Champions will also have the opportunity to take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with National Governing Bodies. The scheme will now also offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Chichester each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Chichester District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit: ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit: www.everyoneactive.com