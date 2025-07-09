Next generation of talented athletes to be supported by Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme

Aspiring athletes in Crawley are set to gain essential support as part of a sports talent development programme.

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, now in its ninth year, has helped more than 7,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 230-plus leisure facilities, including K2 Crawley, Bewbush Centre and Broadfield 3G Pitch & Pavilion in Crawley, run in partnership with Crawley Borough Council.

Among the 99 athletes accepted on the scheme in Crawley this year are top ranked rifle shooter, named Women’s British Champion 2024, Courtney Palmer Jones, wheelchair racer, Fabienne André, who won bronze in the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships and professional squash player Curtis Malik, who this year reached a career high ranking of 32 in the world.

Courtney Palmer-Jones, said: "I'm now in my third year as a Sporting Champion and the Scheme has been invaluable to my development as an athlete, providing me with access to high-quality facilities to improve my physical performance, as well as transformative mentoring sessions from Elite Athletes with a breadth of experience, giving me tools and inspiration for success.

Sporting Champion Jodie Bunker

“I've seen direct benefit in my health, wellness, and success on the range since training at Everyone Active and I'm immensely proud to be part of this community of athletes reaching incredible heights. "

Para swimmer, Alfie Penfold, said: “I'm excited by the opportunity to access the facilities at my local Everyone Active leisure centre, K2. I train there regularly and it and has become a sort of second home to me. Training at K2 is essential for me as I am able to make my own way to the centre and use the facilities there independently.”

Alongside free access to Everyone Active centres, Sporting Champions will also receive valuable mentoring and guidance from an impressive panel of Elite athletes comprising of World Champions, Commonwealth Champions and Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

The scheme’s all-star line-up of prestigious athletes includes Richard Kilty, Lauren Steadman, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while new to the panel for 2025 is Team GB cyclist Emma Finucane*.

These Elite athletes will share their experience and expertise through group mentoring sessions, covering topics including mental wellbeing, nutrition, managing finances, social media and media training.

New for this year, Sporting Champions will also have the opportunity to take part in bitesize webinars in collaboration with National Governing Bodies. The scheme will now also offer innovative hands-on workshops, designed to equip up-and-coming athletes with the practical tools and techniques needed to be at the top of their game.

Olympic silver medallist and former world record holder, Colin Jackson CBE, will continue to support the scheme through his role as the scheme’s Ambassador, working alongside the Elite athletes to help make sport more accessible within local communities.

Colin said: "I am incredibly passionate about nurturing young talent and the Sporting Champions scheme goes above and beyond in this mission.

“As the scheme’s ambassador, my role is to pass my knowledge, experience and expertise on to the next generation of super-talented athletes. Seeing these future champions flourish throughout each year as they gain confidence fuels my excitement for what's to come!"

At the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games, no fewer than 26 Sporting Champions competed, taking home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals collectively.

Jon Hodgson Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to be providing exceptional support to this year’s cohort who have been accepted onto Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme.

“The profound impact Sporting Champions has on emerging talent from Crawley each year is always amazing to see, and we are excited to be supporting more athletes than ever on their journey to sporting success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Crawley Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what success stories the scheme will bring this year.”

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many talented athletes from Crawley being supported through the Sporting Champions scheme. Access to high-quality facilities and expert mentoring can make a real difference to their development. We’re proud to work with Everyone Active to help remove barriers and give local athletes the tools they need to succeed - whether they’re just starting out or competing on the world stage.”

To find out more about the Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, please visit: ea-champions.com/sporting-champions/ or follow @easportingchamps on Instagram. For further information on Everyone Active, visit: www.everyoneactive.com