Next meeting of Eastbourne hearing club
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind/Hearing Club will be held on Friday 4th October 2024, from 10:30am to 12 noon at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF. Note: This is a new day.
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other Deafblind and hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.
It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.
Free refreshments and raffle.
All welcome so put a note in your diary.
For more information please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.