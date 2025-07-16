Next phase of public toilets refurbishment agreed for Chichester District

A second phase of refurbishments work to public toilets in Chichester District has been agreed.

Refurbishments to a further eight facilities in key locations across the district will take place, following a successful programme of works to five facilities which has been completed recently.

Chichester District councillors gave the green light to proceed with the project at their meeting on 15 July 2025.

The latest programme of works will include public conveniences at the following locations:

Bracklesham Bay, Bracklesham

Pound Street car park, Petworth

The Kingsway, Selsey

Northgate car park, Chichester

Avenue de Chartres car park, Chichester

Hillfield Road, Selsey

Kingfisher Parade, East Wittering; and,

Marine Drive, West Wittering.

As with the previous phase, the works will include improving the overall energy efficiency of each site, aiming to add LED lights, and more efficient equipment. Where possible, solar panels will also be added. Each facility will also be updated to meet the latest accessibility requirements.

The council will now carry out a tender exercise to determine who should carry out the work. It is hoped that this process will take place over the autumn, and that a contractor will be chosen by the end of the year, with work starting on site in spring 2026.

Councillor John Cross, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Place at Chichester District Council says: “We understand just how vital modern, accessible public toilets are — not only for the wellbeing of our residents, but also for the many visitors who explore our district. That’s why I’m thrilled we’re building on the refurbishment work already underway.

“While councils aren’t legally required to provide these facilities, we know that high-quality public toilets support public health, boost tourism, and enhance the overall experience of our community and I’m delighted that we will be further investing in this area.”