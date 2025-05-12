Next round of Friday Night Project activities for young people in Hailsham

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 7 to 12, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar for the remainder of spring and into summer.

A variety of activities have been planned for the coming weeks, including jumping pillows, climbing wall and other outdoor activities at Knockhatch Adventure Park, a barbecue night at the Station Youth Centre (to include games, karaoke, pool and air hockey) and a trip to Rage X-Treme in Polegate - offering a Rage and Splatter Room experience for young people to have fun and let off some steam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Friday Night Project outings and other events are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Youth Work Lead Kerrie Potter. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

Friday Night Project (Hailsham Youth Service)

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit hailshamyouthservice.org/fnp.html for more information.

Local businesses are invited to make a significant impact on the lives of local young people by sponsoring future Friday Night Project activities. New corporate partners can help the Service continue to provide vital and timely services to support the town's young people - and help build stronger links in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sponsorship and donations have a huge impact, not just monetarily, but in terms of transforming the lives of many young people in the Hailsham area," said Youth Service Manager, Andy Joyes. "Funding support and donations of equipment are vital to the running of our programmes, giving us the flexibility to adapt and develop our activities to ensure we're meeting the changing needs of the local community."

"By sponsoring the Friday Night Project in particular, businesses can help reduce antisocial behaviour in our community and give local young people a positive space to grow and connect."

"Corporate partners will also be able to demonstrate to the public their commitment to supporting the future of Hailsham and in return, will receive promotion by the Service to local audiences and readers through our various publicity channels."