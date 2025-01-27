Next round of winter activities for young people in Hailsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hailsham Youth Service continues to benefit young people school years 7 to 12, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year.

The Friday Night Project (FNP), which is run by Hailsham Youth Service and funded by Hailsham Town Council, works in partnership with organisations such as Knockhatch, Hailsham Community College and Freedom Leisure to help create fun recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings and will continue to be a feature on their social events calendar for the remainder of winter.

A variety of activities have been planned throughout February, including open ski sessions and Ringo tobogganing at Knockhatch Ski Centre, as well two Youth Nights at The Station Youth Centre which will include games, activities, karaoke, pizza-making and much more.

On top of that, the Service is hosting another Family Fun Fest at the Station Youth Centre on Saturday 8th February, from 2pm to 4pm. The event will be a special afternoon of fun, games and activities for parents as well as young people. Whether you're looking to build on the relationship you already have with your child, meet other families or simply have some fun, this event promises something for everyone. Younger children are welcome to attend.

The Station Youth Centre, Western Road, Hailsham

"The Friday Night Project outings and other events are organised to give young people new opportunities to achieve, and to reduce boredom," said Youth Work Lead Kerrie Potter. "Young people are guaranteed to enjoy the variety of activities on offer which they can all get involved in."

"Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. I would encourage young people to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved."

For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit www.hailshamyouthservice.org for more information.

The Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook commends Hailsham Youth Service for providing young people with ample activities in a safe environment to help keep them occupied when not at school, and for the dedication and enthusiasm of the Town Council's youth workers.

"Parents can be confident that Hailsham Youth Service provides a safe environment for our local young people, giving them opportunities to socialise and take part in various activities after school and on weekday evenings, including those activities which make up the Friday Night Project programme as well as special events such as the forthcoming Family Fun Fest at the Station Youth Centre," said Cllr Holbrook.

"For 25 years, Hailsham Youth Service has improved the quality of life for local young people in the town and surrounding rural villages. Such benefits have been achieved through the integrated provision of recreation, in addition to opportunities for personal and social development, information and advice."

"The development of the Town Council’s youth projects since its launch proves that there are ample opportunities for developing partnerships with other agencies to provide innovative work with individuals or groups of young people."