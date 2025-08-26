Next trial Hailsham Street Market: Shoppers encouraged to support independent traders
Now running on select Fridays, the market has moved from its former Saturday slot at Vicarage Field to a more accessible site owned by the Town Council. This change creates a valuable opportunity to breathe new life into the market, making it more welcoming and better suited to the needs of the whole community.
Relocating to a Town Council-owned space allows greater flexibility than the previous site, benefiting both traders and the variety of goods available. With improved logistics and fewer constraints, the market has already attracted a wider range of stalls during trials in July and August, meeting the growing demand for local products, independent businesses and unique finds.
"This trial is about giving the market space to grow and evolve," said Town Mayor Cllr Chris Bryant. "We've listened carefully to feedback from traders and residents alike and it's clear there’s an appetite for more diversity in the types of stalls and a more flexible trading environment. Relocating to Blackman’s Yard and moving the market to Fridays during the trial allows us to explore these possibilities while also aligning better with the operating schedules of many regional market traders."
Visitors can look forward to a lively mix of fresh produce, artisan foods, handmade goods, vintage treasures, crafts, gifts, fashion and more. Whether you’re hunting for something specific, browsing for inspiration or simply enjoying the atmosphere, the market offers a perfect way to connect with the community while supporting independent businesses.
A targeted promotional campaign is also underway across local and social media to boost awareness and attract new customers. Feedback received so far from both traders and shoppers has been encouraging.
At the end of September, the Town Council will carry out a full review of the trial, looking at visitor numbers, public feedback and trader experiences. These findings will help determine the market's format and frequency in the future.
In the meantime, the support of the community is vital. Residents are encouraged to shop at the market, share their feedback and play a part in shaping its future.