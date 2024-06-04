NFU to highlight vital role of farms to local economy at South of England Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NFU will address parliamentary candidates and local councillors at the South of England Show to ensure farmers’ significant contribution to jobs, the economy and rural tourism is recognised and properly valued.

The region’s farming leaders are calling for commitments on local food production, with farming providing more than 45,500 jobs in the South East and London, according to recent figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

DEFRA figures also show that farming contributes more than £813m to the economy of the South East and London.

With the annual South of England Show set to take place at the South of England Showground at Ardingly, West Sussex on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, farmers will be at the event with senior officeholders, including NFU Deputy President David Exwood, calling for firm commitments to family farms after it was revealed that confidence levels in the industry were at their lowest since 2010.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong.

The NFU Farmer Confidence Survey indicated that a major concern for farmers comes as a result of the recent relentless wet weather with 82% of respondents saying their farm businesses have suffered fairly negative (52%) or very negative impacts (30%), with mixed farms, arable farms and dairy farms having taken the biggest hits.

The NFU is calling for the government to recognise the extraordinary nature of what has been the wettest 18 months since 1836, warning that many farms may be unable to survive.

NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong said: “The farming community makes a big contribution to the economy in this region.

“Farmers here create thousands of jobs and support many other businesses throughout the year.

“They work hard to deliver high quality, sustainable and ethically produced food, always working to the highest standards of animal welfare while protecting the countryside and supporting the environment.

“The NFU has always pushed for more commitment from the government to secure a more resilient and sustainable future for our farming families and, with a General Election on the horizon, it has never been more important to have our members’ voices heard.

“I look forward to engaging with politicians to ensure a more positive future for the local farming community.”

In its General Election Manifesto, the NFU has provided solutions that political parties can adopt which would work to reverse this breakdown in farmer confidence and help safeguard homegrown food production, including:

Plan for and reward farmers fairly for their role in mitigating flood risk and commit to the proactive management of our watercourses.

A smooth and seamless transition to new environmental schemes that are open to all farmers and growers, and ensure profitable long-term, food-producing businesses.

Establish minimum standards to promote a fair and functioning supply chain.

Develop and establish core production standards that apply to agri-food imports.

Mr Strong said: “It has been an extremely challenging time for farmers here in West Sussex and the South East with the wet weather having a real financial impact and while there has been some support on offer from government, we still need to see action in other areas including on British food security.