Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

May is the month when The National Garden Scheme raises awareness of the physical and mental health benefits of gardens and gardening for everyone and of the importance of healthy gardens to wider biodiversity, through its dedicated Gardens and Heath Week, 3rd to 11th May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NGS garden visits make a difference to the lives of thousands of people across the UK

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of lovely gardens on offer in May providing inspirational ideas for planting, friendly advice and of course our now famous home-made tea and cake (many gardens).

Groveland Wineham

Thursday 1st May 10am-8pm admission by donation.

Every Thursday, 10am-4pm admission £8 pre-booking essential. Monday 26th May 10am-5pm admission £8

Bignor Park Pulborough

Saturday 3rd, Tuesday 13th, Saturday 17th, Tuesday 27th and Saturday 31st May 2pm-5pm admission £5

Sunday 4th May 12pm-5pm admission £5

Sunday 4th and Monday 5th May 2pm-5pm admission £6

Wednesday 7th and 14th May 2pm-5pm admission £5

Saturday 10th May 11am-4pm admission £5

Sunday 11th May 1pm-5pm admission £6

Sunday 11th May 11am-5pm admission £5

Tuesday 13th May 2pm-5pm admission £5

Thursday 15th May 11pm-5pm admission £6

Friday 16th 6pm-8pm and Saturday 17th May 11am-5pm admission £6 pre-booking essential

Pigeon Mead House, Earnley (Opening for the first time)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May 11am-4pm admission £6 pre-booking essential.

Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th and Monday 26th May 11am-5pm admission £5

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th May 10am-4.30pm admission £7

Sunday 25th and Monday 26th May 2pm-5pm admission £6

Sunday 25th and Monday 26th May 11am-4pm admission £5

Swallow Lodge, St Leonard's Park (Opening for the first time)

Saturday 31st May 12pm-5.30pm admission £5 pre-booking essential

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 31st May 10am-4pm £6 combined admission with The Shrubbery

Saturday 31st May 10am-4pm £6 combined admission with The Old Rectory

For more information on the National Garden Scheme and information on the benefits of gardening for health and wellbeing visit the National Garden Scheme website https://ngs.org.uk. and download a free copy of the The Little Yellow Book of Gardens and Health 2025.

Online readers can click on this link to look at the interactive

And we have every more beautiful gardens opening in June including some that are opening for the first time. https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-june-gardens/