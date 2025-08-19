Night bus to run seven nights a week between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham & Brighton

From August 31, Stagecoach is introducing a 24/7 Coastliner 700 service between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton. Operating all day and night, every day of the week, the Coastliner 700 will runs every 12 minutes during the day, every 20 minutes in the evening, and hourly as N700 (night bus) overnight — giving passengers a continuous, reliable link at any time of day or night.

The introduction of nightly N700 journeys means you can now travel between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton seven nights a week, with the same great connections and even more flexibility.

About the N700 (night bus)

Runs every night, following a slightly different route around Worthing to serve additional areas of Durrington & Broadwater.

Operates a one-way loop around Goring, Durrington, Broadwater and Worthing before continuing to Brighton.

before continuing to Brighton. Flat fare of £5 – or just £2 with a valid NightRider, DayRider or MegaRider ticket. Cheaper than a taxi, and a safe, convenient way to get home.

Good for everyone, all week long

Whether you’re heading to or from Brighton’s nightlife, finishing a late shift, visiting friends, or working at Worthing Hospital (just a 9-minute walk from the route), the Coastliner 700/N700 gives you an affordable, round-the-clock travel option.

These improvements have been made possible through Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding in partnership with West Sussex County Council.

Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: "We’re delighted to work with West Sussex County Council to provide a true 24/7 service for our passengers. The Coastliner 700, running as the N700 at night, means you can now rely on a bus at any hour of the day. It’s a great-value, safe way to travel for early starts, late nights, and everything in between."