Night bus to run seven nights a week between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham & Brighton
The introduction of nightly N700 journeys means you can now travel between Durrington, Worthing, Shoreham and Brighton seven nights a week, with the same great connections and even more flexibility.
About the N700 (night bus)
- Runs every night, following a slightly different route around Worthing to serve additional areas of Durrington & Broadwater.
- Operates a one-way loop around Goring, Durrington, Broadwater and Worthing before continuing to Brighton.
- Flat fare of £5 – or just £2 with a valid NightRider, DayRider or MegaRider ticket. Cheaper than a taxi, and a safe, convenient way to get home.
Good for everyone, all week long
Whether you’re heading to or from Brighton’s nightlife, finishing a late shift, visiting friends, or working at Worthing Hospital (just a 9-minute walk from the route), the Coastliner 700/N700 gives you an affordable, round-the-clock travel option.
These improvements have been made possible through Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) funding in partnership with West Sussex County Council.
Marc Reddy, Managing Director for Stagecoach South, said: "We’re delighted to work with West Sussex County Council to provide a true 24/7 service for our passengers. The Coastliner 700, running as the N700 at night, means you can now rely on a bus at any hour of the day. It’s a great-value, safe way to travel for early starts, late nights, and everything in between."