Cllr Nick Chapman from Haywards Heath Town Council provided his talented Quiz Master skills, keeping the teams on their toes with a vast variety of intriguing rounds, with the top three prizes going to Stargazers, a local quiz team, Lions Pride, from the Haywards Heath Lions and Steve’s Angels, from the Town Council. Teams feasted on delicious pizzas from local Pizzeria & Wine Bar, the Safari Pizza Company and scrumptious lemon drizzle slices and brownies from Maria from the Town Council.

A fun raffle draw took place during the event, with a whole host of delightful prizes won including tours & tastings or award winning wines from The Bolney Estate, Loxwood Meadworks, Kingscote Estate & Vineyard, Spirit of the Downs and Sugrue South Downs Vineyard; Afternoon Teas from the Bannatyne Hastings Hotel, Buxted Park Hotel and Findon Manor; vouchers from The Orchards, La Campana, Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens and Wakehurst; Artisan Chocolates from Rowdy & Fancy’s and a M&S Hamper generously donated by Tisshaws Solicitors.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said:

“I am completely overwhelmed by the level of support from the local community, residents, businesses, the Town Council staff, community groups and associations. Thank you all so much for your tremendous support for my Quiz Night to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

"This is a disease which affects every level of our society so thank you from the bottom of my heart for turning out and supporting this fundraiser. The level of generosity of local businesses, especially the wonderfully kind Alex from the Safari Pizzeria & Wine Bar, makes an incredible difference to fundraisers like this, particularly with everyone commenting on how delicious the pizzas and garlic bread were! I also must thank the lovely team of Andrew, John, Kate and Debs, volunteers from the Alzheimer’s Society, who helped make the evening run so smoothly and my marvellous Quiz Master, Nick, even though my own team didn’t fare well on the night, I know everyone enjoyed the level of quizzing you put on!

"Thank you so much to this fantastic community. These funds will contribute so much to those families affected by Dementia, providing research and support to help those living well with the disease.”

Mel from the Stargazers collects her winnig prize for the Quiz!

The Raffle draw takes place

Bar staff Finn Horne and Suu Rupur ready to serve the quizzers!