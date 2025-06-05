Nine inspirational National Garden Scheme gardens situated in and around Steyning

Garden owners generously welcome visitors from all over the county and beyond. Money raised from the small entrance fee helps support thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers.

*Some garden owners choose to give the money raised from teas to other charities close to their heart.

Sunday 27th July, Monday 25th Aug (10am-5pm) and every Thursday (10-4) Pre-booking essential on a Thursday.

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

NEW Opens Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June (10.30am-5pm)

Steyning is a lively market town on the edge of the South Downs, home to many artists and crafts people. The three gardens open are all very different. Brambletye is a south facing garden designed with prairie effect to attract birds and pollinators, planted with bulbs, shrubs, herbaceous perennials and roses and a small sunken area of raised beds for vegetables and herbs. Nightingale House has a recently designed cottage style garden with both perennials and annuals. There is an attractive greenhouse and a bespoke metal screen covered in roses and clematis. 15 Penlands Rise is a small cottage garden which has evolved into a series of borders and island beds with narrow paths in between. There are roses, clematis, many salvias and perennials and a collection of over 100 pots some with hydrangeas but the majority with a colourful mix of annuals and tender plants.

Friday 27th and Saturday 28th June (12pm-5pm)

5 acres including formal topiary, large prehistoric Ginkgo biloba and magnificent Magnolia grandiflora around enchanting timber-framed medieval house (not open for NGS). Victorian Secret Gardens including splendid 140ft fruit wall with pineapple pits, Rural Museum, Terracotta Garden, Jubilee Rose Garden, King’s Garden and circular Poetry Garden. Woodland walk and Landscape Water Garden.

Friday 4th and Friday 11th July with Saffrons (2pm-5pm)

Medium sized garden with three distinct garden areas around an Edwardian house. Recently re-planted, colour-themed mixed borders of perennials and annuals including flowers for cutting, eating and scent. Two lawned areas and two pot-filled patios, plus cedar wood greenhouse where many of the plants are raised from seed.

Friday 4th and Friday 11th July with Lynwood (2pm-5pm)

Planted with an artist’s eye for contrasts and complementary colours. Vibrant late summer flower beds of salvias, eryngiums, agapanthus, grasses and lilies attract bees and butterflies. A broad lawn is surrounded by borders with maples, rhododendrons, hydrangeas and mature trees interspersed with ferns and grasses. The large fruit cage and vegetable beds comprise the productive area of the garden.

Saturday 12th July with Lynwood (10.30am-5.30pm)

Nestled at the foot of the South Downs within a landscaped park, Wiston House has a Victorian garden under restoration. Features including a conservatory, terraced lawns with herbaceous borders, a cascade, woodland garden, Italian parterre, wildflower garden, walled vegetable garden and Victorian greenhouses.

Tuesday 15th July Two hour timed slots at 9.30am, 12pm & 2.30pm. Pre-booking essential

With a backdrop of stunning views of the South Downs, the naturalistic style of this beautiful country garden sits perfectly into the surrounding landscape. The rarely opened garden including a potager, orchard, herb garden, mature trees and shrubs, South African themed border, newly extended large perennial borders, a profusion of grasses and experimental planting in the moist meadows.

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

To learn more about the above gardens including further opening dates and admission costs visit https://ngs.org.ukNB Occasionally Garden openings need to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.

