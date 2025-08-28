Nine-year-old Wilf Soothill raises over £200 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester with bake sale

Local resident Wilf Soothill, aged just nine, has raised more than £200 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice by hosting a charity bake sale entirely of his own making.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in Aldwick, Wilf baked and sold dozens of cakes from the front of his house, drawing support from neighbours, friends, and family. Inspired by his love of baking and a desire to give back, Wilf came up with the idea completely by himself - even designing and delivering homemade flyers to promote the event.

Wilf chose St Wilfrid’s Hospice as the beneficiary of his fundraising efforts in honour of the care the charity gave to both of his late grannies. “It's something I've always wanted to do and it was a nice way to get to know our neighbours too,” Wilf said, proudly counting up the donations at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wasn’t alone in his efforts, though - Wilf got a helping hand from his younger brothers, Rex and Otto, who pitched in with the baking and sales on the day, making it a true family effort.

Wilf with all his home-made bakes

His parents couldn’t be prouder. “Wilf's determination, kindness, and hard work have really touched us all,” said his mum. “He planned every detail himself - from the flyers to the baking - and we couldn’t be more amazed by what he’s achieved.”

Thanks to his inspiring effort, Wilf is already planning his next charity fundraiser, proving that community spirit and compassion can come in small packages - and sometimes with a bit of icing on top.