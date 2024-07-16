Ninety-year-old Freda raises £21,213 for local hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ninety-year-old Freda Smith from Angmering recently celebrated 30 years of fundraising for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing with a sale in her garden – taking her overall fundraising total to more than £21,000.

Freda’s relationship with the hospice began in spring 1993, when her husband, Gerald, had respite care.

“The people there were delightful and showed so much compassion to me as his carer,” she says.

“I found that very reassuring. I will always remember the first meal he had at St Barnabas. He had not been eating much and wasn’t interested in food, but the small meal he was offered looked so appetising that he ate every scrap of it with obvious enjoyment.

Freda Smith with volunteers who have helped with her fundraising.

“We both wanted him to be at home and after he left the hospice a lady came to see us regularly. She was so supportive – she was absolutely lovely.”

When Gerald died a few weeks later, Freda resolved to raise money for St Barnabas: “Because they supported me so much in my time of need.”

In November 1995, Freda held her first sale, with 10 tables in the garden, coffee, cakes and a raffle making about £150. From then on, the sales grew and grew into something more like mini fetes. The takings rose accordingly, reaching a peak of £1,200.

“I’ve had tremendous support, from my two daughters in particular,” says Freda. “In this life, we cannot do things alone, and numerous friends and neighbours have helped too. I have been here since 1963 and it’s a nice community. One of my neighbours grows a lot of fruit and she made delicious jam for us to sell, while another friend baked brownies every year. People are so generous.”

Reflecting on her many years of support for the hospice, Freda says: “Particularly in retirement, I found myself needing something constructive to do, something that would help somebody else. When you help somebody else, you're helping yourself too.”

Now, Freda’s granddaughter Vanessa is carrying on the family’s relationship – she has been working as the charity’s Events Manager since earlier this year.

Fundraiser Amy Victory said: “At St Barnabas House, we help adults with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones to enjoy life as fully as possible, for the time they have left together. It costs nearly £10 million every year to provide hospice care for local people, with only 22 per cent of this coming from government funding.

“For the rest, we rely on the generosity of local people. Freda has been a tireless supporter of St Barnabas House and the money she has raised over the years has made a real difference to families, helping us to provide support when they need it most. Thank you, Freda.”