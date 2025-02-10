Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

TWO FANTASTIC INITIATIVES IN NINFIELD! How lucky we are to have so many interesting and enjoyable events here in our Villages; all designed to benefit our Health and Wellbeing. Please have a look at the Star Count and Dance Week pieces - things to really get involved in, have fun and improve your mind, body, soul, and the place where we live

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 14th February 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. What better way to start Valentine's Day, than catching up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip, get some news updates and give some friendly support to those around you!

HOOE AND NINFIELD OPEN GROUP.

Chase the Winter Blues away and step into Spring at Disco Night on Friday 14th March.

Today! Friday 14th February in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m.

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET- Saturday 15th February, 9.30-12.30( note extra half an hour!)

Memorial Hall- All your favourite stalls with lovely local produce and even better low prices! Café with Bacon and Egg rolls, , Bonfire Tombola, great local foods and crafts.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Saturday 15th February- Quiz Night and 60s Music, from 7pm, everyone welcome!

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

Stretching out to move it not lose it!

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Monday 17th February Coffee Morning at 11.30 in the Memorial Hall. A chance to catch up and chat about all things plants, flowers and weather! There will be free seeds to pick up, and lots of free advice! Next month, 10th March, 7pm Doorstep Herbs giving a talk on Stinging Nettles, and how to use them.!

NINFIELD PARISH COUNCIL Thursday 20th February, 6.30pm at the Methodist Hall. There will be updates from County, District and Parish Councillors. Do come along and see how things work with local government, and what the proposed changes may be. There is also one vacancy for a Councillor...Interested?!

DARK SKIES - UPDATE! From Kaye-

Dark Skies are planning a STAR COUNT (don't panic - it's not every star in the sky!) between 24th February and 2nd March. Star Count 2025 will be following the same format as Campaign for Rural England (CPRE) Star Count from 2023 and will have the Ninfield count from 2023 as our start point.

Contact for Movement 2 Music classes in Ninfield

The Star Count will take place between 24th February and 2nd March and we are asking you to count the stars you can see inside the 4 corners of the Orion constellation.

• Try to pick a clear night for your count, with no haze or clouds, then wait until after 7pm so that the sky is really dark. Turn off the lights in your house, too, to make it easier to see the stars.

• Looking into the night sky, find the Orion constellation, with its four corners and ‘belt’. (two easy to use apps to help find Orion – Star Walk 2 or Stellarium – both can be used free.)

• Take a few moments to let your eyes adjust, then count the number of stars you can see within the rectangle formed by the four corner stars. You can count the three stars in the middle – the belt – but not the corner stars.

• Make a note of the stars you see with the naked eye (not with telescopes or binoculars) and then send the count to [email protected].

• If you can also include the date and time of your count and your postcode, that would help. I can then collate the information and post the results

Enjoying coffee and biscuits after Movement 2 Music class in Ninfield

Why a star count?

To start with, it’s fun! But it also helps us to track and measure light pollution in our village. We are fortunate with our dark skies, but they are constantly under threat. The idea is that this will be an annual event and if CPRE re-instate their annual Star Count we can become part of a national initiative.

NATIONAL WEEK OF MOVEMENT & DANCE- Starting Monday 3rd March.

It's going to be a brilliant week (and a bit!) of different Dance classes, here in Ninfield, for ALL age groups. Looking at all the promotions on TV, with Arlene Phillips, Angela Rippon and many others, the Mantra of 'Move Or or Lose It' is now being escalated to really encourage people to try a bit of dance and feel the immediate benefit. EVERYONE can get involved, and everyone is welcome to try a class and enjoy the social interaction and physical benefits. See all the class details at the end of the column. But the list will start with an EXTRA bit added to the MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC Class for the over 60s. MONDAY 3rd MARCH 9.45-11.30, Chair based and Standing exercises, plus Line Dance, Latin Fun, 60s Swing and much more. Ending with Tea/Coffee and biscuits. A great get together!

Along with all the adult classes that week; LITTLE STARS SCHOOL OF DANCE for youngsters aged 2- 7 will be holding classes in the Methodist Hall, and Kirtsty Mills will be very happy to see any small people who would like to try a dance class. Contact details

Little Stars School of Dance

Tel Kirsty on 07875235398 or email [email protected]

To finish the highlighted weeks of Movement and Dance, there will be a SPRING DISCO NIGHT on Friday 14th March, from 7 -10.30pm, with fantastic music, some great routines, a Bar, some nibbles and the feel good factor as we finally get out of the winter blues and Dance into Spring!

Really excited to be bringing DANCE to everyone, please contact me for more information.!

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 16th February 10.30am Worship, Praise & Communion with Revd. Jonathan Todd

PARISH CHURCHES

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 16th February 9.30am Family Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist .

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events