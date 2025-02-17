Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 21st February 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. What better way to start a Friday than catching up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip, get some news updates and give some friendly support to those around you!

DARK SKIES - STAR COUNT (don't panic - it's not every star in the sky!) between 24th February and 2nd March. Star Count 2025 will be following the same format as Campaign for Rural England (CPRE) Star Count from 2023 and will have the Ninfield count from 2023 as our start point.

The Star Count will take place between 24th February and 2nd March and we are asking you to count the stars you can see inside the 4 corners of the Orion constellation.

• Try to pick a clear night for your count, with no haze or clouds, then wait until after 7pm so that the sky is really dark. Turn off the lights in your house, too, to make it easier to see the stars.

• Looking into the night sky, find the Orion constellation, with its four corners and ‘belt’. (two easy to use apps to help find Orion – Star Walk 2 or Stellarium – both can be used free.)

• Take a few moments to let your eyes adjust, then count the number of stars you can see within the rectangle formed by the four corner stars. You can count the three stars in the middle – the belt – but not the corner stars.

• Make a note of the stars you see with the naked eye (not with telescopes or binoculars) and then send the count to [email protected].

• If you can also include the date and time of your count and your postcode, that would help. I can then collate the information and post the results

Why a star count?

To start with, it’s fun! But it also helps us to track and measure light pollution in our village. We are fortunate with our dark skies, but they are constantly under threat. The idea is that this will be an annual event and if CPRE re-instate their annual Star Count we can become part of a national initiative.

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP

Thursday 27th February- Workshop at the Memorial Hall starting at 7.30pm. The title for all creations is 'Curls & Swirls' . March 3rd, 7pm, sees Jennifer Thompson giving a demonstration talk on Flowers in Rhyme.

JUMBLE SALE- Saturday March 8th, the infamous Flower Group sale , accepting items from 9.30- 12 midday- Doors open for Selling from 2pm Entry 50p.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Saturday 1st March- Music with Pete Prescott from 7.30pm. There are more dates with entertainment and fundraising events coming up.

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NATIONAL WEEK OF MOVEMENT & DANCE- Starting Monday 3rd March.

It's going to be a brilliant week (and a bit!) of different Dance classes, here in Ninfield, for ALL age groups. Looking at all the promotions on TV, with Arlene Phillips, Angela Rippon and many others, the Mantra of 'Move Or or Lose It' is now being escalated to really encourage people to try a bit of dance and feel the immediate benefit. EVERYONE can get involved, and everyone is welcome to try a class and enjoy the social interaction and physical benefits. See all the class details at the end of the column. But the list will start with an EXTRA bit added to the MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC Class for the over 60s. MONDAY 3rd MARCH 9.45-11.30, Chair based and Standing exercises, plus Line Dance, Latin Fun, 60s Swing and much more. Ending with Tea/Coffee and biscuits. A great get together!

Wednesday evening, 5th, will be DANCERCISE at 6.30pm

Friday 7th will have BALLROOM 6.30pm then BURLESQUE/SHOW DANCE at 7.30pm

Along with all the adult classes that week; LITTLE STARS SCHOOL OF DANCE for youngsters aged 2- 7 will be holding classes in the Methodist Hall, and Kirtsty Mills will be very happy to see any small people who would like to try a dance class. Contact details

Little Stars School of Dance

Tel Kirsty on 07875235398 or email [email protected]

To finish the highlighted weeks of Movement and Dance, there will be a SPRING DISCO NIGHT on Friday 14th March, from 7 -10.30pm, with fantastic music, some great routines, a Bar, some nibbles and the feel good factor as we finally get out of the winter blues and Dance into Spring!

Really excited to be bringing DANCE to everyone, please contact me for more information.!

NINFIELD FILM MATINEES at the fully accessible Ninfield Memorial Hall.

Our 2025 season of film matinees starts again on Tuesday 4 March with a classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers film: "SWING TIME". Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2.00. Free entry and refreshments. Films are dementia friendly and have subtitles. It is a friendly relaxed afternoon and you will be made very welcome. For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Rose or Jackie on 01424 892422 or email: [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you!

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

HOOE'S OLD MOTOR CLUB - Friday 7th February 2025 saw the Club hold their first meeting of the year in Ninfield Methodist Hall.

The topic for this meetings’ talk was about the Bexhill Brickworks past and present, how different types of brick are made and how brick making has basically remained the same over the years. The main change being automation allowing more bricks to be made with less manpower. Members now know what happens on the other side of the hedge.

The club’s next meeting which is on the 7th March at 7.30 in Ninfield Methodist Hall where the topic will be Fairgrounds. I wonder how they have changed over the years!

Colin Lake

Chairman

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

We met on Friday 14th February in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield.

We hadn’t arranged a speaker so Heather produced a quiz. Groans all round but we managed to persuade everyone to make up teams of four. The questions were General Knowledge but until you start doing a quiz the knowledge you thought you had disappears out the window. Luckily most of us remembered things like when the NHS was formed and the flavour of Pontefract Cakes (liquorice as I am sure you know!) Nicki, Marjorie, Jane and Sally won but then it was realised that all the other teams only had three members (oops!) Tea/coffee was served and everyone had a chocolate roll to make up for having to use brain power!

Next month we meet on Friday 14th March in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we will have speaker from the Cats Protection League

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 23rd February 10.30am Family Worship & Praise Service with David Hanson

PARISH CHURCHES

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 23rd February 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am Parish Eucharist .

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

1 . Contributed Today! 4.30pm Come and join us! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Get your Act Together and Enter Now!! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stunning purple Lily. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Red Barrows from Eastbourne Carnival, we want them for our Ninfield Procession of Floats! Photo: Submitted