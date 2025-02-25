Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 28th February 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. What better way to start the day than catching up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage! Find out all the latest gossip, get some news updates and give some friendly support to those around you!

DARK SKIES - STAR COUNT ends 2nd March! Looking into the night sky, find the Orion constellation, with its four corners and ‘belt’. Take a few moments to let your eyes adjust, then count the number of stars you can see within the rectangle formed by the four corner stars. You can count the three stars in the middle – the belt – but not the corner stars. Make a note of the stars you see with the naked eye (not with telescopes or binoculars) and then send the count to [email protected]. If you can also include the date and time of your count and your postcode, that would help. Thanks!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB - Saturday 1st March- Music with Pete Prescott from 7.30pm. There are more dates with entertainment and fundraising events coming up.Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NATIONAL WEEK OF MOVEMENT & DANCE- Starting Monday 3rd March. It's going to be a brilliant week (and a bit!) of different Dance classes, here in Ninfield, for ALL age groups. Looking at all the promotions on TV, with Arlene Phillips, Angela Rippon and many others, the Mantra of 'Move Or or Lose It' is now being escalated to really encourage people to try a bit of dance and feel the immediate benefit. EVERYONE can get involved, and everyone is welcome to try a class and enjoy the social interaction and physical benefits. See all the class details at the end of the column. But the list will start with an EXTRA bit added to the MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC Class for the over 60s. MONDAY 3rd MARCH 9.45-11.30, Chair based and Standing exercises, plus Line Dance, Latin Fun, 60s Swing and much more. Ending with Tea/Coffee and biscuits. A great get together!

Wednesday evening, 5th, will be DANCERCISE at 6.30pm

Friday 7th will have BALLROOM 6.30pm then BURLESQUE/SHOW DANCE at 7.30pm.

To finish the highlighted weeks of Movement and Dance, there will be a SPRING DISCO NIGHT on Friday 14th March, from 7 -10.30pm, with fantastic music, some great routines, a Bar, some nibbles and the feel good factor as we finally get out of the winter blues and Dance into Spring! Really excited to be bringing DANCE to everyone, please contact me for more information.!

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP: Monday March 3rd, 7pm, sees Jennifer Thompson giving a demonstration talk on Flowers in Rhyme.

JUMBLE SALE- Saturday March 8th, the infamous Flower Group sale , accepting items from 9.30- 12 midday- Doors open for Selling from 2pm Entry 50p.

NINFIELD FILM MATINEES at the fully accessible Ninfield Memorial Hall.

Our 2025 season of film matinees starts again on Tuesday 4 March with a classic Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers film: "SWING TIME". Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2.00. Free entry and refreshments. Films are dementia friendly and have subtitles. It is a friendly relaxed afternoon and you will be made very welcome. For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Rose or Jackie on 01424 892422 or email: [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you!

NINFIELD VILLAGE SOCIETY.

Ninfield village society and affiliated health and wellbeing group invite you to join them for their FREE OPEN MEETING AND A.G.M . at 7 pm. on Thursday 6th. March in the Methodist church hall, Church Lane, Ninfield.

Come and find out what we have been doing and our future plans both for the village and Church wood nature reserve.

After the formalities when light refreshment will be available and memberships may be renewed we welcome Bob Cummings to share his hobby of “Fine scale railway modelling “ with us.

HOOE'S OLD MOTOR CLUB - The club’s next meeting is on Friday 7th March at 7.30 in Ninfield Methodist Hall where the topic will be Fairgrounds. I wonder how they have changed over the years! Colin Lake, Chairman.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Monday 10th March 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club. 2025 is a special year for Ninfield Carnival Association, it's the 90th Anniversary, and we have some amazing photos dating from 1935 right to the present that we are going to show in a rolling news reel at the celebrations. At our Committee meeting at the end of January, we agreed to hire a Marquee for the weekend in June, which will house the Ninfield's Got Talent event on Friday 20th June, from 6pm; and the Band, Danger-Zone (tbc) on Saturday 21st, from 7.30pm. There will be street food stands on both evenings, and the traditional BBQ during the Fete on Saturday. The Committee invited residents to a meeting on 4th February at the Blacksmiths Inn, and we were encouraged to see nearly a dozen people come and pledge their help to save the Carnival. Donna Powell has volunteered to try and reinvent the Carnival Procession of Floats and she will be approaching ALL local groups, clubs and societies, as well as those from nearby towns and villages, to see if folk would be able to join in and help celebrate #NCA90. The next Carnival meeting is on Monday 10th March, at the Working Men's Club at 7.15pm. Some may not know where the Club, or Tin Hut, is; some may feel intimidated and not want to walk in...CALL ME !! EVERYONE IS WELCOME! PLEASE try and come along, join us for a drink and a chat, put your ideas forward...WE NEED YOU!

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP Thursday 13th March 7.30pm Methodist Hall. The group welcome Janet Taylor who will be giving a talk about the beautiful and historic Pevensey Castle. And don't forget, the Archive room, upstairs at Sparke Pavilion, is open from 10am- 12 midday on the last Monday morning of each month. NLHG are kindly helping with the collation of hundreds of photographs from 90 years of Ninfield's Carnival event. These will be on a rolling news reel at the Fete on Saturday 21st June.

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP. We meet this month on Friday 14th March in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we will have speaker from the Cats Protection LeagueAll are welcome. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. Good to hear from Carole Lawrence, it shows that Spring is nearly here, and the BOWLS club are getting ready for their next season!. There are posters up around the Village asking for new members to get in touch, so do have a think about starting a new hobby, and go to the open day in April!! So here's the message from Carole..."The new Season starts in a couple of months and the men have been sorting out the Greens and some have been repainting the interior of the PavilionOur Open Day this year is on April 27. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks". Carole.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB. This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES . Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 2nd March10.30am Café Worship for all the Family

PARISH CHURCHES

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 2nd March 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, 11am Family Service.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

1 . Contributed Today! 4.30pm Come and join us! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Get your Act Together and Enter Now!! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Stunning purple Lily. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Red Barrows from Eastbourne Carnival, we want them for our Ninfield Procession of Floats! Photo: Submitted