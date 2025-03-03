Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFÉ

Friday 7th March 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. The evenings are getting longer, and lighter, so more reading time! Pop down to the Book Café, discover a new read and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE'S OLD MOTOR CLUB -

The club’s next meeting TONIGHT Friday 7th March at 7.30 in Ninfield Methodist Hall where the topic will be Fairgrounds. I wonder how they have changed over the years!

Colin Lake, Chairman.

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP:

JUMBLE SALE- Saturday March 8th, the infamous Flower Group sale , accepting items from 9.30- 12 midday- Doors open for Selling from 2pm Entry 50p.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Monday 10th March 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club.

"Do you love the Village Carnival? Band Night? The Fete? The Halloween event? The Pram Race? The Parties? The Michaelmas Fayre? Then it’s time to take action.

2025 is a special year for Ninfield Carnival Association, it's the 90th Anniversary, and we have some amazing photos dating from 1935 right to the present that we are going to show in a rolling news reel at the celebrations. At our Committee meeting at the end of January, we agreed to hire a Marquee for the weekend in June, which will house the Ninfield's Got Talent event on Friday 20th June, from 6pm; and the Band, Danger-Zone (tbc) on Saturday 21st, from 7.30pm. There will be street food stands on both evenings, and the traditional BBQ during the Fete on Saturday.

The Committee invited residents to a meeting on 4th February at the Blacksmiths Inn, and we were encouraged to see nearly a dozen people come and pledge their help to save the Carnival.

Donna Powell has volunteered to try and reinvent the Carnival Procession of Floats and she will be approaching ALL local groups, clubs and societies, as well as those from nearby towns and villages, to see if folk would be able to join in and help celebrate #NCA90.

The next Carnival meeting is on Monday 10th March, at the Working Men's Club at 7.15pm. Some may not know where the Club, or Tin Hut, is; some may feel intimidated and not want to walk in...CALL ME !!

EVERYONE IS WELCOME!

PLEASE try and come along, join us for a drink and a chat, put your ideas forward...

WE NEED YOU!

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: This is a gentle reminder of our first evening talk on Monday 10th March. Doorstep Herbs will be telling us all about the positives of nettles and their use. Please note that doors will open from 6.30 with a 7pm start to the talk. We look forward to seeing you all.

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP Thursday 13th March 7.30pm Methodist Hall. The group welcome Janet Taylor who will be giving a talk about the beautiful and historic Pevensey Castle. And don't forget, the Archive room, upstairs at Sparke Pavilion, is open from 10am- 12 midday on the last Monday morning of each month. NLHG are kindly helping with the collation of hundreds of photographs from 90 years of Ninfield's Carnival event. These will be on a rolling news reel at the Fete on Saturday 21st June.

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

We meet this month on Friday 14th March in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we will have speaker from the Cats Protection League

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

SPRING DISCO NIGHT on Friday 14th March, from 7 -10.30pm, Memorial Hall. Another brilliant evening with fantastic music, some great routines, a Bar, some nibbles and the feel good factor as we finally get out of the winter blues and Dance into Spring! These Disco Nights have proved really popular, and especially for those of us who just want to let our hair down, bop the night away, and relive the fun we had at those electric 70s and 80s discos!! Entry is only £5 per person...and it's on your doorstep!!!

Really excited to be bringing a good old DANCE to everyone- please contact me for more information and to book, or just turn up! 07970650321.

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET Saturday 15th March, 9.30-12 30 Memorial Hall, all your favourite stalls and stands with foods, crafts, Tombola and the Pop Up Café for bacon and egg rolls! A great atmosphere, a catch-up with friends and neighbours, and the chance to get your weekend shopping with lovely local produce at local, low prices!!

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB.

Good to hear from Carole Lawrence, it shows that Spring is nearly here, and the BOWLS club are getting ready for their next season!. There are posters up around the Village asking for new members to get in touch, so do have a think about starting a new hobby, and go to the open day in April!! So here's the message from Carole...

"The new Season starts in a couple of months and the men have been sorting out the Greens and some have been repainting the interior of the Pavilion

Our Open Day this year is on April 27. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks". Carole.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 9th March10.30am Worship, Praise and Family Communion with Alan Hurrell.

PARISH CHURCHES

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 9th March 9.30am JOINT Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's - Hooe, NO SERVICE

A NOTE FROM ME...

It's been a traumatic and tragic time of late. Losing residents, friends is always sad and we have lost a few recently, and sometimes with very unhappy circumstances. I'm keen to start another lovely village group: the mirror to Men's Sheds, and create the Ladies Lounge. This would be for women, of an age, maybe 55/60 and over; who may have older parents, children with stressful lives, grandchildren, maybe bereavement..plus working full time, paying bills, juggling relationship...being the centre of life's maelstrom...and not talking...because it's all 'Fine'. Why not get together occasionally for afternoon tea, or a glass of wine...and 'offload'...?!

Last Friday, the Dark Skies group met up at the Working Men's Club, and we all had the most amazing evening looking for the Planetary Parade, and counting stars within Orion constellation. Then we went inside the Club and were warmly welcomed: we had a reasonably priced drink in front of a roaring fire: and chatted....

In this strange, and slightly scary world we're now living in...friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is becoming essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events

1 . Contributed Says it all really!! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Band Night, DANGER-ZONE from 8pm Saturday 21st June Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Sunbathing! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The 90th Anniversary Celebrations for Ninfield Carnival Association Solstice Fête 21st June Photo: Submitted