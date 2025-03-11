Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

DISCO NIGHT TONIGHT! It's Friday, or, FRI-YAY! So- Come on down to the Memorial Hall at 7pm, get yourself a drink, meet up with friends and neighbours, let your hair down and Bop till you Drop! Relive those great dance tracks, from the Electric club nights in the 70s, 80s and 90s, remember some favourite routines, lose yourself in the groove, vogue out of the winter blues and shimmy into Sparkling Spring!!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 7th March 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Pop down to this fabulous Café and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP

We meet today, Friday 14th March in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. when we will have speaker from the Cats Protection League

All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD VILLAGE MARKET Saturday 15th March, 9.30-12 30 Memorial Hall, all your favourite stalls and stands with foods, crafts, Tombola and the Pop Up Café for bacon and egg rolls! A great atmosphere, a catch-up with friends and neighbours, and the chance to get your weekend shopping with lovely local produce at local, low prices!!

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SPRING SHOW - Saturday 22nd March, Memorial Hall, doors open to the public at 2pm after all the exhibits have been judged. There will be a fabulous range of entries, from pot plants, flowers and floral art, to photography, handicraft and bakes. A children's section and something for teenagers, should encourage new entrants of all ages! Anyone can put something into this lovely Show, so why not have a go? The schedules are in the village stores. Don't forget to then come up at 2pm to have refreshments and cakes , while admiring and cheering on the award winners. Fingers crossed for everyone! See you there! ( I'll be taking photos for this column!)

DARK SKIES –report from Kaye: The end of February kept us busy with the Starcount and trying to see how many of the 7 planets we could see. For once the weather was kind to us and we had clear skies allowing us to see (although not all) of the aligned planets from the 24th through to the 28th February. Venus, Jupiter and Mars were clear as was Saturn and Mercury (for some), but Uranus managed to evade everyone. Thank you to the Working Men’s Club who opened their gates at 6.30pm on Friday 28th to allow a group of us to meet and up to look at the skies. Although there was some light pollution from Eastbourne, it was a very clear night and we were able to complete a Starcount as well as planet spot.

As I said, the weather has been kind to us and our first Starcount has been completed. This is counting the number of stars you can see with the naked eye within the constellation of Orion. We weren’t overwhelmed with responses, but it’s a start. Counts were between 11 and 15 stars which puts Ninfield in the ‘Light Pollution’ category according to CPRE star map (which is slightly at odds with their dark skies mapping).

BAT WALK – a date for your diary. The Bat Walk with Sussex Wildlife Trust has been booked for Thursday 15th May – probably from 8pm, but more information will be in the Village Voice and on Ninfield Community Facebook page

HOOES OLD MOTOR CLUB: The meeting on 7th March got off to an anxious start due to the speaker arriving slightly later due to confusion over the venue. The illustrated topic, some picture being well over 100 years old, was of the HARRIS Fairgrounds that will have been operating in the area for the bet part of 250 years and are currently on the sixth generation with another generation trained up to take the reins. Fair grounds can be traced back probably to Saxon times and through to the frost fairs on the Thames as recently as Victorian times. Roundabouts were invented by the French , hence the name Carousels, to lower jousting accidents among children developing their skills. They sat on wooden horses and had to place a sword through a ring whilst revolving. Fairs are Prescribed by Custom, which are established Practices or Traditions. A most enjoyable evening.

Colin Lake- Chairman

HEART OF NINFIELD EVENT Saturday 5th April, Memorial Hall, 10-4pm All groups, clubs and societies, plus local businesses, will be in attendance, hoping to encourage you to get involved with all things Ninfield! Hosted by Ninfield Parish Council, there will be food and refreshments throughout the day. Look out for Heart Postcards coming through your letterboxes soon.!

QUIZ NIGHT: Saturday 12th April, Memorial Hall, doors open 7pm, Quiz from 7.30pm, Hot Supper at half time!! Tickets are £8.50 ppl, tables of 6 can be booked, Cash prize, bring your own drinks and nibbles. Call or email to book in. 07970650321 [email protected]

NINFIELD CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION: After a long, but really productive meeting on the 10th March, the Committee, and Helpers, have agreed that the Pram Races will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, 5th May, and will have a V.E.Day theme running alongside the event. There will be a BBQ, Tote, Raffle, Tuck Shop, Fancy Dress and everyone is encouraged to start making their Racing Carts!! Also, the 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June have been finalised, with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee (Auditions Friday 13th June in the Memorial Hall) The Carnival Fête during the day on the 21st, and BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone in the evening in the Marquee. Most exciting news is The PROCESSION is BACK! So please look out for more information on social media and in the press on all these fabulous #NCA90 celebrations!

BOWLS CLUB. Here's the message from Carole...

"The new Season starts soon and the men have been sorting out the Greens and some have been repainting the interior of the Pavilion

Our Open Day this year is on April 27. There are several Flyers around the Village showing details. Once again flat shoes only on the rinks". Carole.

SINGING GROUP - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information,

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink in front of a roaring fire!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films

4 March: Swing Time 1936.

8 April: Billy Elliot 2000

13 May: Grease 1978

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 16th March10.30am Family Worship & Praise Service with Gillian Lambourne.

PARISH CHURCHES

St Mary's, Ninfield, Sunday 16th March 9.30am Family Eucharist

St Oswald's 11am - Hooe, Parish Eucharist.

A NOTE FROM ME...

I've had a lot of interest in my idea to start another lovely village group: the mirror to Men's Sheds, and create the Ladies Lounge. I am hoping we can get started in the next month, and I'm waiting for confirmation on venue and preferred day/time. The Lounge would be for women, of an age, maybe 55/60 and over; who may have older parents, children with stressful lives, grandchildren, maybe bereavement..plus working full time, paying bills, juggling relationship...being the centre of life's maelstrom...and not talking...because it's all 'Fine'. Why not get together occasionally for afternoon tea, or a glass of wine...and 'offload'...?!

In this strange, and slightly scary world we're now living in...friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is becoming essential...

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

