Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

MARVELLOUS MAY: I say this every year, but will repeat for those who MAY not have realised...but MAY is the most beautiful, benign month, with ever extending, enlightened evenings , temporal temperatures and fragrances, flowers, flora and fauna...and, it also has MAYBUGS!!! But, make the most of marvellous MAY, don't miss out on it's pre-summer glories!

NINFIELD'S V.E DAY 80th ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATIONS: An incredible week of memories and events; extraordinary Television footage and pageantry, with local communities and the wider nation all enjoying celebrations on varying scales, but always honouring local veteran heroes. In Ninfield a crowd enjoyed fish and chips from the Blacksmiths, readings from Lisa Barker and John Cheshire, singing with the Friendly Voices and the now traditional lighting of the Beacon by the Bonfire Society; at exactly 9.30pm in line with the National guidelines. On Saturday, Good Company, the lovely close harmony singing ladies, appeared in Ashburnham Village Hall, at the VE Party, organised by Maggie and Graham Evans, and 3 of my fab Dancercise team joined me to perform Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, and later an energetic Lindy Hop routine: everyone was in fancy dress, and all dined on a great , 40s style buffet . My thanks to Tracey, Debs and Kaye, and to the brilliant volunteers from the audience who made such a great attempt at learning the dance!! Only Britain can show exactly what History in the Making really means....it's something the world watches, something we're really good at, and something that's envied in certain quarters across the pond!

AMAZING EVENTS CONTINUE!

NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT! Time to brush down the keyboard, dust off the dance shoes, turn up the microphone. Are you ready to showcase your secret self?! 2 minutes that can change your life...as they say on BGT...so start getting your Acts together, and email [email protected], or Call Me on 07970650321 for an entry form, finals are Friday 20th June in the Marquee on the Rec...Cash prizes, £100, £50 and £25 and a lot of fun for all age groups!

Good Company entertaining at Ashburnham Village Hall for VE Day.

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 16th May 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

NINFIELD VILLAGE FOOD & CRAFTS MARKET. Saturday 17th May, Memorial Hall 9.30- 12.30pm. All the favourite comestible stands, plus lovely local crafts , all at reasonable, local prices! The Café will be open for refreshments and bacon rolls, the Bonfire Society Tombola will be running; it's a great opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours while sorting your week's shopping!

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY. Our next meeting will be May 19th at the Memorial Hall when Matt Brewer will be returning to give us a talk on Marwood Gardens. Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. You do not need to be a member to attend our meetings, just turn up on the night.

Tommie on Ninfield Recreation ground, ready for VE commemoration

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB -

CHARITY EVENT Sunday 25 May from 12noon

To include: Bar, Hog Roast, Band, Raffle, Bric-a-Brac Stall

Grand Raffle - 1 prize - 1 week accommodation in Coral Bay, Cyprus

Our Carnival Queen, with her mother, as a baby in 1935

Head Shave - Mark & Roy

Please get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

LADIES LOUNGE: Following the success of the gathering at the end of April, The Ladies Lounge will meet on the last Friday afternoon every month from 4 30-7pm at the Working Men's Club: So the next one is 30th May.

Friendships, companionship and coming together to share and talk is essential...

The VE Day Beacon on Ninfield Recreation ground

Keep in touch...always.

PLEASE call me for more information on 07970650321 or email [email protected]

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION.

The next meeting is Monday 2nd June 7.15 at The Tin Hut

The 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June are now the focus: firstly with NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc.

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st. There will be a fabulous Raffle, Tea Tent, BBQ, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and the FLOATS PROCESSION!

On Saturday evening, BAND NIGHT with Danger-Zone- a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc.

DARK SKIES

The Dawn Walk is returning on Monday 26th May. This is when we get together to watch the sun come up over Ninfield. We are looking at a different route this year in order to avoid stiles, but if you feel like a (very) early start, please let me know.

You can contact me via email ([email protected]) or call 07707683187

FRIENDLY VOICES

We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm and Thursday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary's Church. Please join us - either just to listen or join in with the singing (or both). We have been invited to sing at Ninfield Church Coffee Morning on Saturday 7th June. We haven't yet finalised our set, but hope to sing some new songs as well as some you would have heard before. More information to follow.

And I will finish with my usual mantra - everyone is welcome to join us. You do not need to be a good singer - just enjoy a good sing! If you would like to know more you can email me at [email protected] or call/text 07707683187

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB: From Carole! On Thursday we played at home egainst Pett, with the final score being 70 to Pett and 61 to Ninfield

On Saturday we travelled to Westfield and the score was 51 Ninfield and 90 to Westfield. Sundays match was at home to Sidley and the score was 62 to Ninfield and 59 to Sidley.. a Win!! Carole.

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:

We met on Friday 9th May in the Methodist Hall in Ninfield.

We welcomed back local journalist and author Philip Elms. This time he gave us an entertaining and informative talk on The Smugglers of East Sussex. We all thought we knew something about the smugglers, but Philip's talk was a real eye opener. It seems everyone was involved in smuggling from the humblest labourer to the most respected churchman. Philip told us of the characters involved in the illegal trade during the 18th and 19th centuries and of the dreadful fate that befell them if caught by the authorities. He gave us a vivid account of the Battle of Sidley Green, the 200th anniversary of which is due to be commemorated in 2028.

Next month we meet on Friday 13th June in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. We are having a talk by Alan Tipping, a Hooe resident, on his life in the wilds of Norfolk.

Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 18th May - 3pm United Service at St Leonard's Methodist Church.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 18th May

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Family Eucharist .

St Oswald's, Hooe - 11am Parish Eucharist.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events