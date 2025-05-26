Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT - ENTER NOW!! 2 minutes that can change your life...as they say on BGT...so start getting your Acts together! We need Comedians, Magicians, Musicians, Bands !! ALL AGES WELCOME!! Email [email protected], or Call Me on 07970650321, finals are Friday 20th June in the Marquee on the Rec. Cash prizes, £100, £50 and £25!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 30th May 10 - 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down to this fabulous Café, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

LADIES LOUNGE: TODAY!! Friday 30th May. Tin Hut 4.30pm onwards.

So looking forward to seeing everyone....the lovely Club ladies will be behind the Bar for whatever you'd like to drink, including light refreshments, and I'll bring some cake! There's some sets of playing cards and a jigsaw if anyone wants to do something as well as have a good natter! Hopefully the sun will be shining, we'll have tables outside and in...

It's your Lounge, your time...

Don't forget to pass the word to friends who couldn't make it last time, Ladies, you're ALL welcome....!

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION.

Next meeting -Monday 2nd June at 7pm - Sparke Pavilion EVERYONE WELCOME.

The 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend in June are now sharply in focus. NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, with Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc.

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st.

NINFIELD'S BAKE-OFF - bring Savoury and/or Sweet entries to the Tea Tent - 10.30am. Plus Raffle, BBQ, Bar, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, and The FLOATS PROCESSION is BACK!

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with DANGER-ZONE a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Street food, BBQ etc.

A PLEA FOR VOLUNTEERS!

For #NCA90 - Helpers for setting up Marquees on the Recreation Ground on Thursday 19th June, Donations please of Bottles for the Tombola, Cakes for the Tea Tent on Saturday, Bakers for the Bake-Off Competition, Volunteers to help run Coconut Shy, Golf Game, the Energy Assault Course, selling Raffle Tickets, and, in big loud letters...

MARSHALLS FOR THE PROCESSION!

Then Helpers to get the whole lot down on Sunday 22nd...with the famous full English Breakfast as a reward!!! Please call me (Sami) on 07970650321 if you can give a little bit of time for any of the above!

Last 3 Carnival meetings before the Anniversary event.

Monday, 2nd, 9th and 16th June at Sparke Pavilion, 7pm. Everyone welcome!

Thank you!

FRIENDLY VOICES & ST.MARY'S CHURCH COFFEE MORNING.

We meet on a Tuesday evening at 7.30pm and Thursday afternoon at 2pm in St Mary's Church. We have been invited to sing at St Mary's Coffee Morning on Saturday 7th June 10am -12 noon. There will be coffee, cakes, and music from Paul on the Church organ. Everyone is welcome. The Friendly Voices mantra is- You do not need to be a good singer - just enjoy a good sing! If you would like to know more you can email [email protected] or call/text 07707683187

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Thursday 12th June, 7.30pm at the Methodist Hall, the talk is entitled "Warrior Women of 1066'!! Not to be missed!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:

Next meeting Friday 13th June in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. We are having a talk by Alan Tipping, a Hooe resident, on his life in the wilds of Norfolk. Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

HVCG COFFEE MORNING Saturday 14th June at St Oswald's Church 10 am, and the Annual Garden Party, 5th July. Contact Secretary Sally Durnham at [email protected]. for more information.

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB :

The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 1st June - 10.30am Café Worship for all the Family with local Worship Team

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 1st June

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Parish Eucharist

St Oswald's, Hooe - 11am Family Service

