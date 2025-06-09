Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP:

This Friday 13th June in the Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. We are having a talk by Alan Tipping, a Hooe resident, on his life in the wilds of Norfolk. Don’t forget it is an Open Group so all are welcome.

HVCG COFFEE MORNING This Saturday 14th June, St Oswald's Church 10 am, and the Annual Garden Party, 5th July. Contact Secretary Sally Durnham at [email protected]. for more information.

NINFIELD CARNIVAL & SPORTS ASSOCIATION.

THE LAST MEETING!!-Monday 16th June at 7pm - Sparke Pavilion EVERYONE WELCOME.

The 90th Anniversary Celebrations for the Solstice Carnival Weekend NINFIELD'S GOT TALENT finals on Friday 20th June in the Marquee, doors open 5pm, Show from 6.30pm. with Bar, Pizza Leonati for food, plus Ice Cream, Milkshakes, Cakes etc.

THE CARNIVAL FÊTE on the Rec. during the day on Saturday 21st.

NINFIELD'S BAKE-OFF - bring Savoury and/or Sweet entries to the Tea Tent - 10.30am. Plus Raffle, BBQ, Bar, Crafts, Games, Dog Show, Tug of War Competition, lots of surprises and The FLOATS PROCESSION forming up from 11am in Lower Street, leaving at 12 midday .

On Saturday evening, in the Marquee, it's BAND NIGHT with DANGER-ZONE a great Covers band playing from 8pm, plus the Bar, on site Nepalese Street food, BBQ etc.

A PLEA FOR VOLUNTEERS!

For #NCA90 - Helpers for setting up Marquees on the Recreation Ground on Thursday 19th June, Donations please of Bottles for the Tombola, Cakes for the Tea Tent on Saturday, Bakers for the Bake-Off Competition, Volunteers to help run Coconut Shy, Golf Game, the Energy Assault Course, selling Raffle Tickets, and, in big loud letters...

MARSHALLS FOR THE PROCESSION!

Then Helpers to get the whole lot down on Sunday 22nd...with the famous full English Breakfast as a reward!!! Please call me (Sami) on 07970650321 if you can give a little bit of time !! Thanks!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN'S CLUB :

The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm. Over the last few weeks, the ladies and gentlemen of the Committee have decorated the venue, provided fantastic banquets of food, raised funds for charity and created wonderful wake send offs for Club members...oh, and happily supported the Ladies Lounge. They're a great bunch of people- please do go in and say hello!

You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you'd like more information about joining the Club. It's only £10 a year, and it's a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook - Ninfield Working Men's Club. Or contact me for info.

FILM MATINEES TUESDAY 24th JUNE : Memorial Hall, doors open 1.30pm, Film 2pm The Magnificent Seven, 1960! Refreshments and Cake! 01424892422 or email [email protected]. to book!

LADIES LOUNGE: Another lovely afternoon spent on 30th May, with some new Ladies venturing out to join the group, adding to all the chatter, laughter, and fun. Friday 27th June is the next gathering, at the Tin Hut 4.30pm onwards.

So looking forward to seeing everyone then! Call me on 07970650321 for more info.

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. Report from Carole!! "Our match on Saturday was cancelled due to weather. On Sunday were at home to Beckley and we had a lovely afternoon although it was chilly. This was a friendly game and we won. They are a very friendly club and we have a return match at Beckley later in the season, Carole"

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN'S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there's some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

24 June: The Magnificent Seven 1960

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES -

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 15th June - 10.30am Family Praise Service with Alan Hurrell.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 15th June

St Mary's, Ninfield - 9.30am Family Eucharist

St Oswald's, Hooe - 11am Parish Eucharist.

