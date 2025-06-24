Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

SUMMER SOLSTICE CARNIVAL WEEKEND- please see a report elsewhere in the Paper, plus lots of pictures, and my FULL report will be online! Suffice to say...it was a Fabulous few days!!! Thanks to EVERYONE who came, helped, volunteered, supported, donated sponsored, baked, danced, ate and drank! 90 years, celebrated in Style!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ

Friday 27th June 10 – 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

LADIES LOUNGE: TODAY! Friday 27th June is the next gathering, at the Tin Hut 4.30pm onwards! Please join me for a drink, a chat and some relaxing down- time...MUCH needed!

Pyssycatta in the shade!

So looking forward to seeing everyone then! Call me on 07970650321 for more info.

ST. OSWALD'S GARDEN PARTY Saturday 5th July, From 12 Noon, Hooe Village Band, Teas, Cakes, Side shows, Tombola, Raffle, plants and much more!

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP Monday 7th July, Memorial Hall, refreshments 6.30pm, 7pm Talk and Demonstration by Brenda Bull entitled 'Ancient Routes'. Visitors £6, everyone welcome.

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP Thursday 10th July 7.30pm in Methodist Hall. Brigadier Hugh Willing will be remembering the battle of Arnhem in September 1944, all are welcome.

Sami and Kaye shopping for the Carnival Tea Tent and BBQ

Also, the next Archive morning is Monday 28th July , 10-12Noon at Sparke Pavilion. Browse through maps, documents, and bring your photos and stories! For more info please visit ninfieldlocalhistorygroup.org.uk

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB :

The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30, and the Club happily supports the Ladies Lounge on the last Friday of the month. They’re a great bunch of people- please do go in and say hello!

You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you’d like more information about joining the Club. It’s only £10 a year, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

The Crowds at Ninfield Carnival watch the smallest performers of the Dyamond Dance Company

NINFIELD & HOOE OPEN GROUP.

On Friday 13th June at Ninfield Methodist Hall 16 interested people, husbands included, gathered to listen to guest speaker Alan Tipping describe his time as a game keeper in Norfolk. His main focus was to breed Pheasants and Partridges for the owner of the estate where he worked. He gave us a history of the guns used in the shooting of these birds and the history of the large estates where anyone caught for poaching whether it be pigeons or rabbits could have their hands or fingers chopped off or even put to death. He explained how the birds were bred It was fascinating to learn about unusual behaviour of pheasants and partridges, for example, how they need enclosures that are circular, otherwise when they find themselves in a corner they feel trapped, panic and die, accompanied by as many of their fellow birds that followed them and get “stuck” not knowing how to reverse! An hour quickly passed then it was time for the usual tea and biscuits. Our next meeting is on Friday 11th July again at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Our speaker Ken Brooks who will talk to us about Burton St Leonards (now just St. Leonards). Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. Unfortunately, No Report from Carole this week!!

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Carnival Queen Esme Goldsmith keeping cool before the Procession sets off!

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

NINFIELD LUNCH CLUB.

This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 29th June – 10.30am Family Praise Service with John Berryman.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 29th June

St Mary’s, Ninfield – NO SERVICE

St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am Joint Parish Eucharist.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival & Events