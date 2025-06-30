Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

NINFIELD BOOK EXCHANGE CAFÉ Friday 4th July 10 – 11.30am Methodist Hall. With these lovely sunny afternoons and evenings, the thought of sitting and getting engrossed in a new book is enticing! So, why not pop down to the Book Exchange Café, find a new read, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

ST. OSWALD'S GARDEN PARTY Saturday 5th July, From 12 Noon, Hooe Village Band, Teas, Cakes, Side shows, Tombola, Raffle, plants and much more!

NINFIELD FLOWER GROUP Monday 7th July, Memorial Hall, refreshments 6.30pm, 7pm Talk and Demonstration by Brenda Bull entitled 'Ancient Routes'. Visitors £6, everyone welcome.

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP Thursday 10th July 7.30pm in Methodist Hall. Brigadier Hugh Willing will be remembering the battle of Arnhem in September 1944, all are welcome.

Also, the next Archive morning is Monday 28th July , 10-12Noon at Sparke Pavilion. Browse through maps, documents, and bring your photos and stories! For more info please visit ninfieldlocalhistorygroup.org.uk

NINFIELD & HOOE OPEN GROUP. Our next meeting is on Friday 11th July at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Our speaker Ken Brooks who will talk to us about Burton St Leonards (now just St. Leonards). Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY Summer Coffee Morning - Memorial Hall from 11.30 Monday 14th July, No speaker, just a chance to have a chat with other gardening enthusiasts and share successes/failures. Everyone welcome.

NINFIELD FOODS & CRAFTS MARKET Saturday 19th July 9.30-12.30 at the Memorial Hall. The Summer Market, with great local produce, Meats, Fruit & Veg, Bread, Cakes, Honey, James and Chutneys; plus fabulous crafts, great present ideas, many locally made.

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday 25th July, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) Such a lovely afternoon again at the end of June, more new Ladies joining the fun, lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations..definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month!! Put the date in you diaries!!

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. A Report from Carole! "We have played in some hot weather this week. Last Sunday we were at home for a League match against Staplecross and gained 8 points On Wednesday travelled to Hollington but lost that was a League match then on Thursday we were at home to St Leonard’s and beat them. On Sunday we were at home to Northiam which was another League match and although we lost we did gain another 3 points. Carole"

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB : The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30, and the Club happily supports the Ladies Lounge on the last Friday of the month. They’re a great bunch of people- please do go in and say hello!

You can get in touch with the Tin Hut Team if you’d like more information about joining the Club. It’s only £10 a year, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :

Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.

Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.

For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE.

Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS

Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.

For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES

Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone!

2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons)

Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall-

Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –

METHODIST CHURCH

Sunday 6th July – 10.30am Family Praise 'Church Birthday/ Anniversary' Celebration with Revd Philip Wagstaff. Coffee and Cakes after the Service.

PARISH CHURCHES

Sunday 6th July

St Mary’s, Ninfield – Parish Eucharist

St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am Family Service.

