Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

ENGLAND EUROS: After a rotten first match against France, England's women played SO well against the Netherlands; a 4-0 win keeping their chances of progressing out of the group alive. Now, the Home Nations face off; England v Wales, as a 'Hughes' I have Welsh ancestry, as well as the Cockney English side, but my loyalties always lie in England so how did it play out? BRILLIANT stuff! 6-1! The Superb Summer of Sport marches on!

LIVE AID-40 YEARS. OMG! The documentary was so good. All power to Sir Bob Geldof, who is just as fierce and passionate 40 years on.!! Hilarious how it was all put together on a wing and a prayer and the camaraderie was wonderful. In July "85, I was in the West End doing two Shows, trying to catch bits on a small portable TV in the dressing room; so it's brilliant to relive such an amazing event, joyous watching the iconic acts and artists again in the two packed stadia, Wow, what an achievement! And not a Disclaimer, Risk Assessment, H&S warning or PLI claim to be seen!!! Oh those were the days. Marvellous!!!

NINFIELD COMMUNITY CAFÉ Friday 18th July 10 – 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down, and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

NINFIELD FOODS & CRAFTS MARKET Saturday 19th July 9.30-12.30 at the Memorial Hall. The Summer Market, with great local produce, Meats, Fruit & Veg, Bread, Cakes, Honey, James and Chutneys; plus fabulous crafts, great present ideas, many locally made.

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday 25th July, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) There may be a 'Wine Tasting' opportunity...watch this space! So lovely to have new Ladies joining the fun each month! There's lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month! See you there!

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP The next Archive morning is Monday 28th July , 10-12 Noon at Sparke Pavilion. Browse through maps, documents, and bring your photos and stories! For more info please visit ninfieldlocalhistorygroup.org.uk

SUMMER AFTERNOON TEA , RAFFLE & SINGALONG On Saturday 2 August - 3pm to 5pm St Mary’s Church, Church Lane, Ninfield. In aid of Alzheimer’s Society, Any questions please contact Jim on 07905 699 569

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP: On Friday 13th June at Ninfield Methodist Hall 18 interested people, husbands included, gathered to listen to guest speaker Ken Brookes telling us about Burton St Leonards, the seaside resort for the gentry. James Burton, a London business man, instead of retiring at 67, purchased 7,000 acres of land from Gensing Farm, (St Leonards) which included a small wooded valley leading down to the sea. Work on the plan started in early 1826. It included a house for himself (West Villa: now 57 Marina); service areas were provided, such as shops (Mercatoria) and laundering (Lavateria). The wooded valley proved too steep for house building so he made it into a private garden for access only to residents purchasing a key. St Leonard's was James Burton's 'plan' as it was becoming known that to escape the smells and disease in crowded cities such as London, a spell in the sunshine and sea air was cheap medicine! He also included a North Gate for the turnpike from London to access his town, with another East Gate separating it from Hastings. Ken told us about the Queen Victoria Hotel which started life as St Leonards Hotel but changed when Queen Victoria came to the throne as she had stayed there with her mother the Duchess of Kent. Our next meeting is on Friday 8th August at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there. Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD BOWLS CLUB. A Report from Carole! "This week we played 2 League matches. On Saturday we played at Staplecross and won that match and on Sunday we were at home to Hawkhurst which was another League match and once again we won so we were all pleased with these results as we gained 15 League points this weekend so what a great result. Carole"

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB : The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30. They’re a great bunch of people- please do go in and say hello! It’s only £10 a year to join as a member, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP : Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company. Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group. For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEES -Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES. Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH - Sunday 20th July – 10.30am Family Praise Service with John Troughton.

PARISH CHURCHES - Sunday 20th July St Mary’s, Ninfield – 9.30am Family Eucharist Eucharist- St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am Parish Eucharist.

PLEASE REMEMBER! ALL DIARY ENTRIES, REPORTS & REVIEWS TO ME PLEASE BY MIDDAY ON A MONDAY

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival & Events

