Ninfield and Hooe Village Voice

FRAZZLED!: They say 'life happens between your plans'..! Well, ain't that the truth! Auditions, Self Tapes, Recalls...dashing 'Up the London', running up and down escalators, just catching trains, Improvisation sessions, Songs, Dances, T.V commercial tapes ..and as for the Feature Film casting...best not say too much, but hilarity abounded when I read the breakdown..!! Results? At time of writing...Not a clue!

NINFIELD COMMUNITYCAFÉ Friday 8th August 10 – 11.30am Methodist Hall. Why not pop down and catch up with lovely friends and neighbours over a cup of your preferred beverage!

HOOE & NINFIELD OPEN GROUP: TODAY! Friday 8th August at Ninfield Methodist Hall at 2.00p.m. Remember it is an open group and all are welcome. Hope to see you there.Nicki & Heather

NINFIELD LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Thursday 14th August, Methodist Hall, 7.30pm a talk by Rob Slater on the history of Westham.

Galley hill views!

NINFIELD VILLAGE STORES : Friday 15th August GRAND REOPENING! Bimal is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the new, extended, refurbished and upgraded store! And everyone is really looking forward to having the much needed and appreciated facility back! Good luck!

V.J DAY 8oth year Commemoration. FRIDAY 15th AUGUST 2025: The official end to WW2 was the declaration of Victory in Japan, V.J Day, August 15th ..but this is largely forgotten, as was that last War. To those of us who had relatives in that desperately awful last stage in the East, and grew up with them not being able to talk about the horror they witnessed, commemorating V.J Day is essential: I know several people locally who, like me, think the lack of a National event, like the VE Day in May, is appalling , so I will be putting our Tommie in his place on the Rec, and there is an open invitation for folk in the Village to come and gather together with their picnic, or a drink, in the afternoon of the 15th. Please look out on Socials and notice boards for any further details.

NINFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY- SUMMER SHOW. Saturday 16th August – message from Kaye Crittell. "We've already experienced drought, thunderstorms and a hosepipe ban – so the usual summer.! Don't forget, there are also classes for pot plants, baking, preserves and photography. I’m sure that many of you were at the Carnival in June and took photo’s. We’d love to see them entered for class 93. As well as encouraging adults to enter, we would like to encourage younger entries to have a go at the Junior Parish Product Box class: 2 each of any edible plant grown in your garden. This can be anything at all – fruit, vegetables, herbs. They just need to be edible. Other children’s classes: A plate of P’s, 3 cheese straws, a poem ‘my favourite flower’. Plus for all of the children at Ninfield School and Muddy Boots who planted a seed with the Horticultural Society in the Spring, we would like a photograph of your seed. If you grew a sunflower, please also let us know the height; if a pumpkin plant, the length. All entries need to be with me by end of day Wednesday 13th August [email protected], but can I ask for any photo’s from the school/Muddy Boots to be with me by Friday 8th as I will have to put them into a presentation. All I need is the photo, your name and age. If you have any questions or would like a schedule, you can email me or call me on 07707683187.!

NINFIELD WORKING MEN’S CLUB : The Club is open Monday, Friday & Saturday evenings, plus Saturday & Sunday afternoons, there is a Meat Raffle held every Sunday afternoon at 2.30. There's a great bunch of people ready to welcome visitors - please do go in and say hello! It’s only £10 a year to join as a member, and it’s a great little venue for a lovely, low price drink and some great company!!! Find them on Facebook – Ninfield Working Men’s Club. Or contact me for their number.

Delightful Dahlias for the Horticultural Summer Show

LADIES LOUNGE: Friday 29th August, 4.30pm at The Tin Hut!! (aka The Working Men's Club!) The Suprise Summer Canapés went well, and I think we'll go for the Wine Tasting this month! It was lovely to have new Ladies joining the fun again! There's lots of banter, some games played and wine sipped during deep conversations, plus Tea and Cakes of course; definitely the recipe for a most enjoyable couple of hours on the last Friday of every month! See you there!

NINFIELD HEALTH AND WELLBEING GROUP :Aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

BOOK EXCHANGE AND COMMUNITY CAFÉ.Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday. First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome.For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

WOMEN’S ’s CRAFTING & KNITTING CIRCLE. Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Good Company and Brahma Sistaz at the Singalong in Ninfield

HEALTH WALKS Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 07940324601 or [email protected]

MEN’S SHEDS. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee.For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

FILM MATINEESMemorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2 pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles. HERE ARE THE FILM TITLES AND DATES FOR THIS YEAR! Make a note in your diaries and calendars...there’s some fantastic films to see, with something for everyone! 2025 films, coming soon...

2 September: Chicago 2003

Congratulations to the Friendly Voices, and all performers at the Summer Singalong at St Mary's Ninfield. Hundreds of pounds raised for Alzheimer’s Society Research, Brilliant!

7 October: The Lady Killers 1955

11 November: A Hard Days Night 1964

9 December: Arthur Christmas 2011

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES.Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons) Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

MOVEMENT 2 MUSIC – Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall- Chair based and Standing exercises for the Older but Still Active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... Ladies And Gents!!

DANCERCISE – Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

BALLROOM – Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall – learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive – chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

BURLESQUE – Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall – Show Dancing, -think Chicago, Cabaret... Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

SILVER SWANS BALLET CLASS : Thursday mornings 9.30am – at the Methodist Hall – the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

CHURCH SERVICES –METHODIST CHURCH Sunday 10th August 10.30am – Family Worship & Communion with Revd Cynthia Park.

PARISH CHURCHES Sunday 3rd August St Mary’s, Ninfield- NO SERVICE

St Oswald’s, Hooe – 11am Joint Family Service.

